Georgia Football: ESPN Analysts Address Bulldogs Biggest Question in 2020

The University of Georgia football team will look quite different in 2020, particularly on the offensive side of the football. 105 starts lost along that offensive line, spread out over 4 starters. A new quarterback for the first time in 43 consecutive football games, and a fancy new coordinator and offensive system to go with him.

ESPN's latest college football article addresses the biggest question marks for each Top-25 football team. Alex Scarborough was tasked with the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and here's a little of what he had to say:

"The Wake Forest transfer is the kind of dual-threat quarterback who might finally force Kirby Smart and his coaching staff to take a second look at transitioning to more wide-open spread concepts. As with LSU a year ago, there's the sense that a more modern offense could be the key to unlocking Georgia's full potential. But as with LSU in the long slog before Joe Brady's arrival, no one is sure when that change will actually happen."

He makes a rather good point in the fact that just because the offensive coordinator and philosophy have seemingly changed, that doesn't guarantee such historic levels of success on the offensive end. However, Georgia doesn't have to be historic on offense in 2020 to be in National Title contention.

It's going to be hard for Georgia's defense to eclipse the performance from a year ago, but they have a great shot at being close. Surely there's enough talent amongst the Georgia defensive roster to improve upon what was indeed a historic year on the defensive side of the football in 2019.

I think it's unfair to place LSU levels of expectation on this Georgia offense in 2020. In fact, banking on that possibility is a faulty premise. After all, the SEC had never seen a quarterback throw for 45 touchdown passes before, let alone Joe Burrow's 60 from this past season.

That being said, whatever happens in 2020 is just the beginning of the "offensive evolution" in Athens. With an influx of talent at the quarterback position - D'Wan Mathis in 2019, Carson Beck in 2020, Brock Vandagriff in 2021, already heavily pursuing Gunner Stockton in 2022 - the wave of the future has only just begun.

Sure, leading the way in any successful Air Raid system is the quarterback, but Georgia's beginning to be a real landing spot for some of the nation's top receivers as well. Pickens and Blaylock in '19, and 4 of the top-50 overall WR's in 2020.

Three of which (Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith) are in the Top-100 overall players in the 2020 class.

