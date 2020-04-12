ESPN Leaves Georgia Out of the Top 10 for RBU

In the midst of a pandemic, with no sporting events until later this Fall, what better to do than reminisce old highlights and create Top 10s? ESPN did just that Saturday, creating a Top 10 Quarterback U as well as a Top 10 Running Back U list based on their own "Stats & Info." In the most ridiculous list I have ever laid eyes on, The University of Georgia Football was excluded from Top 10 RBU.

I sat there amazed, wondering if maybe there was some sort of stipulation that could possibly hold Georgia back. Reading the tweet again, I saw that it only included players from the BCS to the CFP era, excluding arguably the greatest college back of all time, Herschel Walker.

Even so, let's take a look at that list to show just how ridiculous it is. With each team, the three most prominent backs were listed. For the sake of argument, we'll say, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel are the three best RBs for Georgia if Herschel must be excluded. All off which averaged over 6.0 YPC, ran for at least 3200 yards and posted a minimum of 39 TDs.

Starting at Number 10, the Auburn Tigers, their feature backs being Cadillac Williams, Ronnie Brown and Tre Mason. Not a single one of these backs posted more Yards, more Yards Per Carry or more TDs than Nick Chubb. Tre Mason didn't even beat a single Dawg in these categories not to mention the six fewer TDs than Georgia's lowest at 33 (Sony Michel, 39). Throw in 4 Pro Bowl appearances to 1, a Super Bowl to none and a higher YPC for all three of Georgia's backs, that's already a quick strike for this insane list.

As you continue to work your way up the list, the same things can easily be said for any team that fell outside of the Top 5. I mean for crying out loud, even Miami at number 5 lists Frank Gore who, although he has had an impressive NFL career, had 2200 total yards and 17 TDs in his 3 years with the Canes.

Any RBU list that ranks Georgia anything shy of the Top 3 is asinine. Not until you reach Number 2 on the list, Wisconsin, do you actually see any of the backs posting more impressive collegiate stats from top to bottom. Gurley, Chubb and Michel aside, you have D'Andre Swift, Knowshon Moreno, Thomas Brown, Elijah Holyfield, Terell Davis, Keith Marshall, and the list goes on and on. Georgia is not even listed yet they and Alabama, the team ranked first, are the only teams with 3 starting RBs in the NFL during the 2019 season. Yes, somehow Bama whom Georgia has the same amount of spectacular backs and NFL starters is ranked first even though the three I listed for Georgia have better collegiate stats than Derrick Henry and Shaun Alexander.

There is zero doubt in my mind that Georgia makes not only this Top 10 but also the Top 3 based on teams that were listed. Oh, and one more thing, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did all of this while being the number one rushing duo of all time. That alone is Top 10 worthy. If you wanna check what a real RBU rankings system looks like, check out "Who Is the New Running Back U.?"

Stay Safe and Stay Home and as Stephen A. Smith said himself, “Stay off the weed.”

