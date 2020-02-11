Georgia Football: ESPN Picks Arian Smith to Be Impact Freshman

A week ago tomorrow Kirby Smart and his staff wrapped up yet another top-ranked recruiting class for the 2020 cycle and set their eyes immediately onto the next group.

However, while the head coach of the Georgia football program is always looking on to the next one, the media and fans are left hypothesizing what these talented incoming freshmen might look like come fall of 2020.

The wondering continues today with an added opinion from ESPN Staff Writer Tom VanHaaren who released his list of Instant-Impact True Freshman For Each Top-25 Team on ESPN+.

As for his thoughts on that top-ranked class secured by Smart and which of the talented stars might shine the brightest, he turned his eyes to the receiving core.

"While freshman WR George Pickens showed his ability to star in the offense, injuries have shown this roster needs more playmakers who can step up. That could come from ESPN 300 receivers Marcus Rosemy and Jermaine Burton, or three-stars Justin Robinson and Ladd McConkey, but Smith is a speedster who should be able to make an impact right away."

Arian Smith may not be the first receiver of the bunch that I personally think will play the earliest, as I have been on record with my opinions on Jermaine Burton. However, I understand and approbate his and here's why.

Though Burton, Rosemy, and even Ladd McConkey are better route runners at this age, Arian Smith has something that none of them have. In fact, Arian Smith has the type of speed that very few people on this earth have. And that kind of speed is hard to keep off the field.

Smith (Left) finishing just behind UGA Sprinter, Matthew Boling

All you have to do is give him the ball and watch him go. Even if it's in a strictly jet sweep or deep return roll, he can put points on the board from any spot on the field. His skill set is one that will allow him to get playing time, while still developing his true receiver skills.

And I don't mean to sit here and pretend like Smith can't run routes, after all, we are talking about the 9th ranked receiver in this class, and rightfully so. He's more than capable of creating space, especially being the deep threat he is. It's just something that can, and likely will improve on.

His dynamic explosiveness is something that our very own, Blayne Gilmer alluded to in an article about Arian Smith back in January. Saying that he could be the key to unlocking big plays for Georgia's offense:

"The lack of elite speed to take the top off of the defense and prevent opposing coordinators from aligning safeties closer to the box contributed to a lot of the frustration of the Dawgs passing attack this past season."

It is fair to mention that this is a guy that played quarterback a lot in high school as well. And a lot of that I'm sure was just his coaches' way of eliminating a step in the order of operations which were to just get Arian the ball.

Which is exactly what I expect UGA to do early, just get him the ball.

