ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly picked every college football playoff contender's biggest strength in his recent column, and Georgia's should come as a surprise to no one.

The Bulldogs are one of the only remaining undefeated teams at 7-0 and have beaten four top-ten teams along the way. They managed to do this despite missing several key contributors, most notably quarterback JT Daniels.

There have been many positives on both sides of the ball, but Connelly picked Georgia's defense as the team's biggest strength. They are currently allowing just 6.6 points per game, by far the best among any team. Here is what Connelly had to say about the dominant Georgia defense.

"Every bit of it, from 340-pound Jordan Davis eating up three blockers on every snap to free safety Lewis Cine immediately teleporting to wherever the ball is on every pass attempt and everything in between. Georgia's defense is virtually perfect -- first in defensive SP+, success rate allowed and, well, a lot of other stuff. It knows what you're going to do before you do it, and it feels like there are always three 260-pounders waiting to dogpile the ball carrier. If you don't believe me, just ask Kentucky.

The previously unbeaten Kentucky made a respectable showing, becoming the first team to score two offensive touchdowns on Georgia in a 30-13 loss. The first score took 13 plays and 6:42 in the second quarter, and the second took 22 plays and 11:23 in the fourth quarter, which ended up being Kentucky's first and only offensive drive of that quarter. Kentucky had to make a combined nine third- and fourth-down conversions on those two drives (and otherwise went just 2-for-10 on third downs). All to only lose by 17. This defense remains "2011 Bama-level brilliant."

Georgia's defense is allowing them to be imperfect on the offensive side this year. As a result, offensive coordinator Todd Monken can call the game however he wants, mainly because he knows the defense will give them the ball back without allowing points.

While the offense has been good this year, the overwhelming story has been the historic performances put on by this defense. In four games against top-25 opponents, they have allowed just 19 total points.

No matter who's on the injury report, Georgia's defense puts on clinics every Saturday. That unit is littered with future NFL draft picks, and fans should come to appreciate this group while they still can.

