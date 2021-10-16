UGA Vs Kentucky: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

A win is a win at the end of the day, but it does not come with some good, some bad, and yes, some ugly.

Another strong showing on both sides of the ball resulted in a 30-7 victory over No. 11 Kentucky.

The Good: Strong Running Game

In the last two games, the Georgia offense seems to take a few possessions before hitting on all cylinders. The same thing can be said about the Georgia running game as well. Not much was going well upfront in the first two possessions when trying to establish the ground game, the ineffective run game contributed to those drives ending in punts.

Things would quickly turn around when Georgia found its running game. The highlight of the day coming with two long, explosive runs. First, it was a 36-yard run by Kendall Milton to put Georgia into Kentucky's territory. Then a few plays later, Zamir White capped off the drive with a 24-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bad: Poor Clock Management

In the first half, Georgia had to burn two timeouts early due to substitution mistakes. These two early timeouts caused Georgia the inability to stop the clock when Kentucky's two-minute drive in the second quarter wasn't going the way the Wildcats wanted.

While these issues may seem small, they add up in big games as it could lead to Georgia not being efficient with the football.

The Ugly: Punt Return

It was not a good day for senior receiver Kearis Jackson during his time as Georgia's punt returner. Jackson's day started with a punt from Kentucky, which ended with Jackson being blasted shortly after fielding the ball; Jackson failed to call for a fair catch and could've easily ended in a fumble.

In the following two punts, Jackson bobbled both punts before luckily recovering both. These three plays during punt return could've easily gone the other and would've likely resulted in a lead change.

