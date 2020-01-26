BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

ESPN Says Tennessee Could Win the SEC East in 2020

Brooks Austin

The year was 2007. Apple had just released the very first iPhone, the Mitchell report just exposed hundreds of MLB players for steroid usage, the Wii gaming system was all the rage, and Tennessee was crowned SEC East champs. 

In the 12 seasons since Tennessee won its last division title, Georgia has won 5, Florida has won 4 and even Missouri has snuck in 2. So, does Tennessee have a shot in 2020 to reach the big game in Atlanta for the first time since Rihanna's "Umbrella" was No.1 on the Billboard charts? 

ESPN's David Hale seems to think it's at least a possibility. In this week's "Bowl Game Overreactions" article over on ESPN.com, Hale said that Tennessee can win the SEC East and cited the late-season momentum that the Volunteers had as the potential reasoning.  

After a rough (2-5) start to the season, Tennessee rolled off 6 straight wins. However, none of those contests were against ranked opponents, but the momentum alone is cause for optimism headed into next season according to Hale. 

Hale did mention that you should pump the breaks on the hopefulness within regards to 2020 if you are a Volunteer fan due to the fact that both Florida and Georgia have dominated Tennessee over the last two decades. 

USATSI_13470625
QB, Brian Maurer

Florida has won 14 out of the last 15 matchups, and UT has beaten Georgia just 6 times in the last 20 years. It goes without saying that if UT does have hope of winning the division, they are going to have to get over the big brothers still hanging around. 

I don't think Tennessee will open the 2020 season with a (1-2) start with two losses to the likes of Georgia State and BYU, but I also don't exactly think they are on the same level as Georgia or UGA. They haven't recruited at a Top-10 level since 2014, and they haven't had a 10 win season since 2007.

Though, if they don't lose to BYU and GSU, two games they were heavily favored in, then they would have accomplished that double-digit win total last season. So, maybe there is a reason for hope in Knoxville. Only time will truly tell. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Basketball: What if Nic Claxton Stayed at UGA?

The 2020 Georgia basketball season would look a lot different right now had Nic Claxton stayed for another year. Today, We take a look at what could have been.

Jordan Jackson

James Coley Parts Ways With Georgia for Texas A&M

The Georgia offensive staff continues to shuffle around as today we learned that James Coley will be parting ways with the Georgia staff.

Brooks Austin

by

Jordan Jackson

Ole Miss Travels to Athens and Hands a 70 to 60 Defeat to Georgia

Georgia faced Ole Miss in need of a W to help their tournament hopes. However, a dismal effort lead to an Ole Miss victory in Athens.

Blayne Gilmer

Report: Director of Player Personnel Heading to Texas A&M

Marshall Malchow, Georgia's Director of Player Personnel appears to be heading to Texas A&M along side former OC James Coley.

Blayne Gilmer

Preview: Georgia returns home to play Ole Miss

Georgia will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 5:30 in Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Brent Wilson

Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Offensive Tackles

The Georgia offensive line has lost a combined 115 starts. The depth chart has changed quite a bit. Today, we take a look at the tackles that could be available.

Brooks Austin

Georgia 2020 Recruiting: Bulldogs Dominant in Newest ESPN 300 Rankings

Jalen Carter's talents have been realized in the recruiting industry. The now 5-Star defensive tackle is just one of 16 future Georgia Bulldogs in the latest ESPN 300.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Greensmoke

Georgia Recruiting: 2021 4-Star Tight End Brock Bowers

Momentum seems to be to picking up for the 2021 Georgia recruiting class. Brock Bowers was another high-profile target in town last week.

Blayne Gilmer

Kamar Wilcoxson: 2021 Florida Commit Talks SEC and Visit to Georgia

Kamar Wilcoxson committed to Florida when he was 15 years old. Now, with a recent offer from Georgia and a visit in the rearview, things could change.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans: The No. 1 Back Struggles to Find a Landing Spot

Many experts believe that Zach Evans is the No. 1 back in the 2020 class. Yet, the unquestioned talent has had difficulty finding a landing spot.

Blayne Gilmer