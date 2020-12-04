SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

A Plan to Make the 2020 College Football Season One to Remember

Nicholas Klein

Two additional weeks. That’s it; two additional weeks.

As the college football powers-that-be wrestle with how meaningful the College Football Playoff will be in this most unusual of seasons, they should realize there is one surefire way to gain as much attention as possible.

Add two additional weeks. That’s it; two additional weeks.

Most everyone knows (or should know) a four-team playoff is no way to decide a national champion. Yes, four teams is better than two. And two was better than somehow believing voting resulted in having a letigimate champion.

The reality is that 16 teams compete for the FCS title, 28 in Division II and 32 in Division III. And we are supposed to swallow hook, line and sinker that only four teams from the top football division should qualify for the postseason?

We’ve heard all the reasons why anything bigger would be unwieldy, but, again, it’s two additional weeks of games.

And, even for those who deep down think that’s the best way to crown a champion, they should realize something different has to be done this year.

What a perfect time to expand the playoffs to 16 teams. Currently, the semifinals are set for Jan. 1 with the title game Jan. 11.

No need to change that, so let’s figure out how to accomplish the obvious.

Play four games each on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 with the top eight seeded teams playing home games. Then, two games on Christmas Day and two the following day that can again be played at the higher-seeded sites.

Now comes the fun. Looking at the rankings from this week, here’s how the first round would look, understanding that it would likely be different after all games are played.

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 1 Alabama

No. 15 Oklahoma State at No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 14 Northwestern at No. 3 Clemson

No. 13 BYU at No. 4 Ohio State

No. 12 Indiana at No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Florida

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Cincinnati

No. 9 Iowa State at No. 8 Georgia

Imagine the pageantry. Imagine wall-to-wall meaningful football. Imagine through-the-roof television ratings.

What’s the downside? There’s only a huge upside that would make a disjointed, dysfunctional season one to remember.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darris Smith Commits to Georgia

The University of Georgia has its sixth commitment for the class of 2022. Defensive end Darris Smith has announced his commitment to play for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Kirby Smart Talks Senior Class; What to Expect Saturday

Kirby Smart was featured on Bulldogs Live Thursday night to take questions from fans and talk about the upcoming matchup with Vanderbilt .

Alex Bavosa

Georgia's Senior Class Leaves Behind a Remarkable Legacy

Georgia football celebrates senior day this Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs honor 14 seniors and two graduates.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Report: Trey Hill Out Remainder of the Season

Georgia center Trey Hill is expected to miss the remaining of the season because of  multiple surgeries he underwent to repair minor injuries on both knees.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch Against Vanderbilt

Georgia hosts Vanderbilt Saturday after two fantastic outings for its offense. Vanderbilt recently fired its head coach and fields one of the SEC's worst defenses.

Kyle Funderburk

The Iliad of Zeus: Zamir White's Long Road to RB1 for Georgia

Zamir White has scored in six of seven games this season for the Georgia Bulldogs and he could be playing his final game in Athens after a long road back to football.

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Win over North Georgia

Georgia basketball is now 2-0 in the 2020-21 season after beating North Georgia 84-62 at home. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with a double-double.

Kyle Funderburk

Tyre West Commits to Georgia Football

Defensive lineman Tyre West from the 2022 recruiting class has committed to the University of Georgia. Here's the full details on this Peach State product.

Brooks Austin

UGA Wins Directly Correlated to One Stat Defensively

One key stat from Georgia's defense this season is a direct indicator of team success. Simply put: If they get after the quarterback, they win games.

Kobe Wharton

Georgia Moves Up in Latest CFP Rankings

After a convincing win over South Carolina, the University of Georgia has moved up in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Evan Crowell