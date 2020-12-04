Two additional weeks. That’s it; two additional weeks.

As the college football powers-that-be wrestle with how meaningful the College Football Playoff will be in this most unusual of seasons, they should realize there is one surefire way to gain as much attention as possible.

Most everyone knows (or should know) a four-team playoff is no way to decide a national champion. Yes, four teams is better than two. And two was better than somehow believing voting resulted in having a letigimate champion.

The reality is that 16 teams compete for the FCS title, 28 in Division II and 32 in Division III. And we are supposed to swallow hook, line and sinker that only four teams from the top football division should qualify for the postseason?

We’ve heard all the reasons why anything bigger would be unwieldy, but, again, it’s two additional weeks of games.

And, even for those who deep down think that’s the best way to crown a champion, they should realize something different has to be done this year.

What a perfect time to expand the playoffs to 16 teams. Currently, the semifinals are set for Jan. 1 with the title game Jan. 11.

No need to change that, so let’s figure out how to accomplish the obvious.

Play four games each on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 with the top eight seeded teams playing home games. Then, two games on Christmas Day and two the following day that can again be played at the higher-seeded sites.

Now comes the fun. Looking at the rankings from this week, here’s how the first round would look, understanding that it would likely be different after all games are played.

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 1 Alabama

No. 15 Oklahoma State at No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 14 Northwestern at No. 3 Clemson

No. 13 BYU at No. 4 Ohio State

No. 12 Indiana at No. 5 Texas A & M

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Florida

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Cincinnati

No. 9 Iowa State at No. 8 Georgia

Imagine the pageantry. Imagine wall-to-wall meaningful football. Imagine through-the-roof television ratings.

What’s the downside? There’s only a huge upside that would make a disjointed, dysfunctional season one to remember.