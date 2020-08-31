What We Expect to Learn From Week 3 of Fall Camp for Georgia Football

Georgia is now entering their third week of fall camp, and with less than a month before they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, there's going to need to be some serious questions answered soon.

So, here are some things we expect to have a bit more clarity on thanks to the third week of practice in Athens.

QB Battle

When Todd Monken spoke to the media a week ago, he mentioned that he had only five legitimate practices in order to watch each of his quarterbacks operate his offense, and he was impressed with mostly everybody. Five practices is not nearly enough to make a firm decision on a QB battle that is this talent-filled, but after two weeks worth of practices and a full scrimmage, there should be some separation created by at least one quarterback.

We still firmly believe that Newman will ultimately win the starting quarterback job to start the season, and all indications from what we are hearing about this past Saturday's scrimmage, Newman outperformed Daniels, but not by much.

There were several heavy read options looks on display during Saturday's scrimmage. I have a hunch that Georgia will likely use two-back formations similar to what Cleveland used last season, in a pistol formation. These types of offensive formation will lend themselves more towards Jamie Newman's skillsets.

Right Tackle Battle

We thought Warren McClendon had a pretty sizable lead on the rest of those battling out for the starting right tackle spot, but that all changed once the pads were put on in practice. Owen Condon, a 6'7 redshirt sophomore who has finally found himself fully healthy and ready to go has really impressed as of late and even got the start with the first group on Saturday. He's battled through not only a lower-body injury during his time in Athens but what appeared to be a shoulder issue when seen in a sling versus Texas A & M.

Tate Ratledge will continue to push for a chance here as well. Not much has been said about Broderick Jones as of late, but sources indicated to Dawgs Daily that Jones is back on the left side competing for the second-team reps.

Kicker Battle

Jake Camarda will be manning the punting duties for yet another year, this we pretty much know. The question of who will be replacing the great RecSpecs still remains, however. Kirby smart mentioned that several kickers got an opportunity to kick, but he mentioned freshman Jared Zirkel by name. Zirkel has an exceptionally big leg, with a career-high of 59-yards in high school. He did struggle a bit in high school with accuracy, but there wasn't a large enough sample size to say it's something he will continue to struggle with in the future.

