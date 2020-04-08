BulldogMaven
Falcons GM, Thomas Dimitroff Expects Todd Gurley To Pass Physical

Brooks Austin

Georgia football and Atlanta Falcon fandom have long been intertwined. All be it, the majority of that has been based on general location and even color scheme. Georgia fans have long clamored for their home-state professional team to bring one of their beloved Bulldogs onto the squad. 

And during the most recent NFL Free Agency period, they brought joy to many fans as they signed one of the most popular former Bulldogs in recent memory, Todd Gurley. 

According to reports from ESPN, Falcons GM, Thomas Dimitroff expects Gurley to pass his physical and return to form in Atlanta. Gurley has had recent struggles with arthritis in his knee due to not only an ACL tear that he suffered during his time in Athens but also a meniscus injury that he suffered during his time with the Rams. 

Dimitroff, however, expects Gurley to not only pass his physical — whenever it is they can actually have the team doctor evaluate him  — but to excel in the Falcons offense. Saying:

"As far as him contributing to our team if and when, which I'm going to say 'when' he passes our physical, think he's going to do a very good job contributing to this offense. Thinking about all the skills that he brings to the table for us, not only as a runner but as a guy that can catch ball, again we are very encouraged by what we think he can add to us"

He even went on to say that he believes Gurley will be a "big-time playmaker" for the Falcons next season. They could certainly use a threat out of the backfield. Since signing Devonta Freeman to a then league-high 5-year, $41.25M prior to the start of the 2017 season, Freeman has played in just 30 of 48 games due to injury. 

