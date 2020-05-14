Falcons OC Dirk Koetter Unsure of Todd Gurley's Health

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter still hasn’t gotten to meet with recently signed tailback Todd Gurley amid global health concerns. Regarding the state of Gurley’s knee following a history of injuries, Koetter basically broadcast that our guess is as good as his.

“That's the main question, and no one seems to know: what’s his health status? What’s his workload?”

In a conference call, Koetter praised Gurley’s play before managing to cause a small panic among Falcons fans.

"He can do everything. He’s an excellent runner, he’s good in the pass game, he can protect.”

It’s nothing that fans of the NFL or the Georgia Bulldogs didn’t already know, but the particular phrasing Koetter chose to refer to Gurley’s longevity following a cut from the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2015 raises eyebrows and further questions.

As per ESPN’s Field Yates, Gurley has yet to take a physical signing agreeing to terms with Atlanta in early April.

“He averaged about 17 touches a game last year...a little bit lower than he’d been when he was All-Pro. We are just going to have to find that out once he gets here, get him up and running.”

Koetter’s further comments do, however, inspire some enthusiasm for those who follow the Dirty Birds or Gurley's career in general.

“I think it’s also really fortunate for us that he’s coming from a really similar offensive system terminology wise. The run game is very similar conceptually to what they were doing in L.A.”

Though Gurley’s status for 2020 has been cast with a small shadow of a doubt, Koetter revealed insight into Gurley’s motivation to return in wearing red and black for a football team in Georgia.

“I know from talking to Todd that he’s fired up to be coming back to Georgia.”

So, to recap: Gurley's health is as good of a guess to you as it is the offensive coordinator on the team that signed him this offseason, the systems are similar, and Gurley is amped to be back in Georgia. Thanks, Dirk.

