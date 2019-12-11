Justin Fields Says Georgia and Ohio State have Similar Concepts

Justin Fields is back in the state of Georgia this week for the Home Depot College Football Awards ceremony here at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fields spoke to the media today and answered several questions about his journey from Harrison high school to Ohio State University, with a stop in Athens along the way.

Fields signed on to play at Georgia out of high school and after playing in 12 of the 13 games as a freshman transferred this offseason to Ohio State. He is now putting up numbers worthy of a trip to the Heisman ceremony in his first season. Leaving most Georgia fans left wondering what could have been.

When asked his thoughts on what Ohio State's offense does, in particular, to make him successful, Fields responded:

"I think coach Day does a great job of utilizing my skillset and bringing out what I can bring to the table to help the team succeed."

Fields went on to talk about the relationships he built during his time at Georgia:

"I talk to some of the guys from Georgia almost every day. I built some great relationships over there. So, just talking to those guys every day and keeping those relationships is really important."

A lot of Georgia fans will tell you that Justin Fields left because he didn't feel like the "pro-style offense" would be able to fully showcase his abilities, but Fields sees it slightly differently. Saying:

"I think the passing games are a little bit different, but Ohio State is starting to put in more pro-style under center stuff. I think they are pretty similar in terms of concepts and stuff like that. I think that coach Day does a good job of game-planning for his guys to have success."

He went on to say that there were several extenuating circumstances surrounding his departure from Georgia that he "wouldn't be getting into."