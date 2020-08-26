SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk+
Search

Film Room: How Azeez Ojulari Can Improve in 2020 for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

A freshman had never occupied the role of captain at the Unviersity of Georgia under Kirby Smart until Azeez Ojulari did last year. He's not an extremely vocal presence around the facility or on the sideline, he's the quintessential "lead by example" type of football player. Though when he does speak, it resonates throughout the roster. 

In 2019, he led the team with 5.5 sacks, he is the leading returner in tackles for loss, led the defensive line/OLBs group with 33 total tackles and played in every game a year ago. Needless to say, it was a pretty good redshirt freshman campaign from Ojulari. 

Though there are some things still left for Ojulari to improve on heading into 2020, and Georgia's going to need them. It's not just going to take Georgia's offense to take a leap in 2020 to become a national championship-caliber team, the defense is going to have to get after the passer more frequently and force more turnovers than they did a year ago. 

Here's a full in-depth film review of Azeez Ojulari: 

Highlights from the session: 

Team First Pass-Rusher

Georgia doesn't blitz a ton, rather they slant and stunt their defensive line on pass-rushing situations. Meaning, instead of lining up their pass rushers and letting them pin their ears back, they oftentimes ask guys like Ojulari to set up one of his teammates by slanting and attracting two defenders, while the defensive tackle wraps around for a free shot at the quarterback. 

Hand Fights Really Well

The overwhelming majority of winning reps from Ojulari in 2019, whether it be sacks or QB pressures, came from him winning the hand fight. He does a tremendous job identifying the hands of opposing blockers and either swiping them down, simply denying them from landing within his shoulder pads. Without a punch as an offensive lineman, you are oftentimes beat. 

Points of Improvement

Bend & Burst

If I'm going to be critical of Ojulari, I will say that there's not a ton of explosive traits in his pass-rushing repertoire. NFL evaluators want to see pass rushers show burst off the line of scrimmage with fluid hips and ankles in order to bend and turn the edge flat and quickly in order to produce sacks. I don't see a ton of that just yet with Ojulari.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Orgeron Throw Cross Words at Georgia Following Weekend

LSU head coach, Ed Orgeron had some things to say in his Tuesday press conference about recruits visiting campuses across the country.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Road to Atlanta - Auburn & Tennessee Preview

Brooks Austin and Blayne Gilmer of Dawgs Daily on SI.com breakdown the 2nd and 3rd games. Auburn and Tennessee both come to Athens in 2020.

BGilmer18

A Member of the Potential 'Super Class' On the Horizon

Bradyn Joiner is a mammoth guard from Oxford, Alabama. The big man is coveted nationally and Georgia recently offered. Joiner considers UGA a dream school.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Film Review: What Does De'Jahn Warren Bring to Georgia?

De'Jahn Warren announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. We take a look at what this JUCO Corner brings to the program.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What We Learned About Georgia's Offense From Todd Monken

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke with the media today and we learned a bit about his offense heading into the second week of camp.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte named to AP 1st team All-American List

Georgia football safety Richard LeCounte makes the preseason All-American first team and will look to build on that heading into the 2020 college football season

Jonathan Williams

Georgia can defend it's SI Recruiting Title, but it's going to take some closing

SI All-American recently released its first SI99 rankings. Georgia football has five commits on the list and is looking to perhaps double that total before signing day.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Todd Monken Discusses Offense

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday. He discussed the new offense and what he's looking forward to.

Brooks Austin

Photo Gallery From Monday's Practice

Georgia was back on the practice field in full pads on Monday. Here's a look at some of the photos provided by Georgia's SID department.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Ranked No. 3 In SI's Still Standing Sixteen

The AP Poll was released on Monday, though it still included the teams that weren't going to play this fall. So, SI ranked the top 16 teams that are.

Brooks Austin