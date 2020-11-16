Four Stats That Have Defined the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football exits its second off-week with a disappointing 4-2 record.

The Bulldogs started the season with high hopes of winning the SEC East and possibly accomplishing greater tasks. At its best, Georgia looks like a team capable of winning titles. Unfortunately, Georgia has been at its worst one-time too many, and currently finds itself trailing in the SEC East standings.

Georgia's best and worst manifests itself in the stat book with these four stats that define the Bulldogs' 2020 season so far.

Nine interceptions thrown

It was all good until the interceptions started. Georgia opened the season with three-straight wins, two over ranked opponents. The offense was rolling after a stressful first half of the season opener at Arkansas.

In the three games since, quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis have combined for eight interceptions (Mathis threw one against Arkansas), and Georgia's offense has gone cold in the process, scoring just 35 points in the last 10 quarters.

Zamir White's 509 rushing yards

At the moment, the only reliable piece of Georgia's offense is running back Zamir White. The sophomore from North Carolina is finally looking like the five-star Georgia signed back in 2018. "Zeus" leads the team with 509 yards on the ground and he adds seven rushing touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average to his stats sheet.

JT Daniels' zero snaps

Only time will tell, but JT Daniels' zero offensive snaps might be the offense's most damning stat. The former USC Trojan starter transferred to Georgia in May, and when graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted out, it was thought that the starting job was Daniels' to lose.

Then right before the season started, head coach Kirby Smart revealed that Daniels wasn't cleared to play from the ACL tear he suffered 13 months prior. He's is clear now, but Smart constantly mentions Daniels' mobility, alluding to the possibility that he might still be dealing with the affects of his injury.

Daniels has obvious talent, he's a former five-star with a fantastic arm. He was guilty of being too much of a gunslinger at USC, but he's playing for a better offensive coach now in coordinator Todd Monken.

18 sacks, 28 tackles for a loss

Over the last two seasons, Smart has challenged his defense to create more havoc. The group is really coming through in 2020 with almost 30 tackles for a loss and close to 20 sacks. Georgia's defense smothered Auburn for three quarters, Arkansas after allowing the early touchdown, and Tennessee in the second half. Georgia's pass rush also made Kentucky one-dimensional in that game.

21 of Georgia's tackles for a loss happened in the four victories. The Bulldogs even registered four tackles for a loss against Alabama which helped keep the game close until Georgia's offense fell apart. Injuries kept Georgia from creating more havoc against Florida and the result was a frustrating performance in the entire first half.

