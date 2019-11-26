Five Ways Georgia Tech Could Pull The Upset over the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia has won 15 out of the last 18 meetings with Georgia Tech, including the last nine matchups in Atlanta. The Bulldogs come into the contest as a 29.0 point favorite over the (3-8) Yellow Jackets.

Geoff Collins has taken over one of the hardest rebuilds in college sports, taking a former triple-option squad and bringing them into this quarter-century of college football in terms of schematics.

The only problem with that is, the majority of his current players were recruited and brought there to run the triple, not the spread. It's unlike most programs. When Mark Richt was replaced by Kirby Smart it's not like the entire identity of the program changed.

It goes without saying that for Tech to win this game they will need to have some things go there way.

Here are the 5 things Georgia Tech must do to pull the upset: