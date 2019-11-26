Five Ways Georgia Tech Could Pull The Upset over the Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia has won 15 out of the last 18 meetings with Georgia Tech, including the last nine matchups in Atlanta. The Bulldogs come into the contest as a 29.0 point favorite over the (3-8) Yellow Jackets.
Geoff Collins has taken over one of the hardest rebuilds in college sports, taking a former triple-option squad and bringing them into this quarter-century of college football in terms of schematics.
The only problem with that is, the majority of his current players were recruited and brought there to run the triple, not the spread. It's unlike most programs. When Mark Richt was replaced by Kirby Smart it's not like the entire identity of the program changed.
It goes without saying that for Tech to win this game they will need to have some things go there way.
Here are the 5 things Georgia Tech must do to pull the upset:
- Score Early - As good as this Georgia football team is, they haven't really had to play from behind this season. If Georgia Tech can dial up a few successful drives and manage to get UGA off the field, a solid start could go a long way. We know UGA lets teams back into football games, but can they run them down?
- Turnovers - In Georgia's lone loss this season they lost the turnover battle 4:1. If Georgia Tech has any chance to win this football game they will need to force Fromm and Co. into mistakes while avoiding their own.
- Explosive Plays - I am reluctant to think that any team can put together multiple 11-play drives against this Georgia defense. At least not until the fourth quarter when they move into a rather soft Cover 4 shell and allow you too. So, If the Yellow Jackets are going to keep it close it's going to take a couple of 50+ yard touchdowns.
- Win T.O.P. - Georgia leads the SEC in Time of Possession, holding onto the ball for more than 32 minutes per contest. In years past one would assume that Tech is a given to win this category with their option attack. However, now with a totally different offense, can they stay on the field and give that defense a rest?
- An act of God - I'm talking thunderstorms, I'm talking lightning bolts, I'm talking any and everything that is out of the ordinary for a football game. It's going to take a litany of things to go Tech's way, but if they win Saturday you can almost guarantee something crazy happened. A block field goal returned for a touchdown, a hail mary just before the half for a score, or perhaps a Cal Bears "The band is on the field" type of moment.