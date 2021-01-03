Dan Mullen Hoping to Go to the NFL

Following an (8-4) season with the Florida Gators, head coach Dan Mullen is actively pursuing NFL head coaching jobs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL coaching carousel is turning at this time of the year. As the NFL season comes to a close, NFL job opportunities are opening up across the league, which means potential head coaching candidates are throwing their names into the collective hat for an opportunity at one of the 32 most heralded coaching jobs in the sport.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is one of those actively seeking an NFL head coaching job after just his third season in Gainesville.

According to AllGators.com, the news that Mullen is seeking NFL employment does not exactly come as a shock:

"Mullen keeping an ear open toward the NFL would make sense. He's been asked by media multiple times since late 2019 if he would ever consider a jump to the pros, and questions of that nature. He's tried to, but hasn't exactly turned down any intrigue."

"It's not something I've thought about. But if it's something, as opportunities present themselves, like everything in the world, you take things as they come and you visit them and you sit down and reflect where you're at in your life." - Dec. 29, 2020

Schefter is not the only person to report that Mullen has his eyes set on the NFL. Former NFL scout and current radio host John Middlekauff tweeted Saturday evening, "Have heard from people that know things who believe Dan Mullen would leave Florida for the Jets in a NY Minute if he was offered the job."

Now, as our friends at AllGators.com point out, it's one thing to want an NFL job; it's an entirely different discussion whether or not NFL teams want you. That appears to be where Mullen currently sits. At this point, with several outlets reporting Mullen's interest in the NFL, his departure from Gainesville depends solely on whether or not an NFL team is interested in him.

AllGators.com contributed to this piece.

