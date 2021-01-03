The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Adam Schefter: 'Dan Mullen Hoping to Go to the NFL'

Following an (8-4) season with the Florida Gators, head coach Dan Mullen is actively pursuing NFL head coaching jobs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The NFL coaching carousel is turning at this time of the year. As the NFL season comes to a close, NFL job opportunities are opening up across the league, which means potential head coaching candidates are throwing their names into the collective hat for an opportunity at one of the 32 most heralded coaching jobs in the sport. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is one of those actively seeking an NFL head coaching job after just his third season in Gainesville. 

According to AllGators.com, the news that Mullen is seeking NFL employment does not exactly come as a shock: 

"Mullen keeping an ear open toward the NFL would make sense. He's been asked by media multiple times since late 2019 if he would ever consider a jump to the pros, and questions of that nature. He's tried to, but hasn't exactly turned down any intrigue."

"It's not something I've thought about. But if it's something, as opportunities present themselves, like everything in the world, you take things as they come and you visit them and you sit down and reflect where you're at in your life." - Dec. 29, 2020

Schefter is not the only person to report that Mullen has his eyes set on the NFL. Former NFL scout and current radio host John Middlekauff tweeted Saturday evening, "Have heard from people that know things who believe Dan Mullen would leave Florida for the Jets in a NY Minute if he was offered the job." 

Now, as our friends at AllGators.com point out, it's one thing to want an NFL job; it's an entirely different discussion whether or not NFL teams want you. That appears to be where Mullen currently sits. At this point, with several outlets reporting Mullen's interest in the NFL, his departure from Gainesville depends solely on whether or not an NFL team is interested in him. 

AllGators.com contributed to this piece. For a full in-depth analysis of the developments surrounding Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, visit them here. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

USATSI_15373893
News

Dan Mullen Hoping to Go to the NFL

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_44-M
News

Projecting Georgia's 2021 Offensive Depth Chart: First Post-Season Edition

USATSI_15384882
News

Grading the Auditions of Players Starting in Place of Opt-Outs

USATSI_15385357
News

MVPs From Georgia's Comeback Win Over Cincinnati

korey-foreman
Recruiting

Korey Foreman Makes College Decision

peach 4797-M
News

2021 Expectations for Georgia

USATSI_15048678 (1)
News

Arik Gilbert Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_39-M
News

NFL Draft Stock Update: UGA Players Left with Decisions

11-21-20_UGA_ojulari 4279-M (1)
News

Azeez Ojulari Set to Enter 2021 NFL Draft