BREAKING: Caleb Williams Enters the Transfer Portal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams will enter the transfer portal.

It has been widely assumed that Williams would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal soon after the conclusion of the Sooners’ 2021 season.

Williams made that a reality today.

"I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future," Williams wrote on Twitter. "I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward. According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.

"I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!"

Williams, the Sooners’ wunderkind freshman QB who actually stirred midseason Heisman hype when he led OU back to the greatest comeback in the history of the Red River Rivalry and then took over the starting job from presumed Heisman frontrunner Spencer Sanders, has entered the portal.

Williams being in the portal doesn’t preclude him from coming back and doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving. Players enter the portal so they can begin the process of exploring transfer options. It’s against NCAA rules for coaches or other school representatives to initiate such conversations with student-athletes from other school until that student-athlete has formally entered the portal.