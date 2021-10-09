Georgia Fans Week 6 Viewing Schedule

It's a loaded slate in Week 6 of the college football season, and we'll help Georgia fans pick which games to keep an eye on this weekend.All games are available via FuboTV.

12:00 PM

Full Attention

Arkansas at Ole Miss, ESPN

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks travel to Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in the follow-up to the two biggest SEC matchups from last week. Both teams hope to rebound from the defeats they suffered last weekend and prove that they are the second-best team in the SEC West. Georgia and Alabama fans will be watching this game with particular interest. The two top-ranked teams in the country have what amounts to a proxy war as their opponents from last week take the field. Whichever team wins will give either Dawg fans or Crimson Tide supporters bragging rights and a much-needed boost to their team's strength of schedule.

Where to flip during commercials

Oklahoma vs. Texas, ABC

The Red River Shootout is always a highlight of the year, and this year it will be no exceptions. The fryers are already heating up at the Texas State Fair, and College Gameday will be in town this weekend, and both teams are desperate to come out on top in this game. The Longhorns are looking to break the Sooner's three-game win streak in the first year of Steve Sarkisian's tenure. This looks like the year to do it as Oklahoma, despite being undefeated, is far from the dominant team it has traditionally been under Lincoln Riley. A Texas win in this game could have far-reaching implications for the Longhorns and the College Football Playoff race.

3:30 PM

Full Attention

Georgia at Auburn, CBS

Georgia heads to Auburn to take on the War Eagl… Plains… Tigers in the 126th meeting of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had the best game of his career last week against LSU and was able to firmly take hold of the QB1 job that seemed to be slipping away from him earlier in the season. Georgia's defense plans to remedy that this Saturday. The way the Dawgs have played this year, Georgia fans should feel more than confident heading into this matchup. Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a dominant victory at home last year, but no place strikes fear in the hearts of Dawg fans quite like Jordan-Hare Stadium. If the Dawgs come out victorious in the voodoo-filled home of the Tigers, they will have proved themselves to fans that still have doubts about how far this team can go.

Where to flip during commercials

Penn St. at Iowa, FOX

The Nittany Lions take on the Hawkeyes in the highest-ranked matchup of the college football season. Don't expect to see a lot of points in this matchup, as both sides will field some of the best defenses in the county. The Hawkeyes have been spectacular at forcing turnover so far this season, and if that continues again this week, it will be an uphill climb for James Franklin and the Penn St offense. This game will get the majority of the attention this week, as the winner puts themselves in the driver's seat, not just for a spot in the conference championship but also a chance for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

7:00 PM

Full Attention

LSU at Kentucky, SEC Network

LSU and Kentucky are coming into this game headed in two different directions following record-setting games last week. The Wildcats are undefeated and riding high after beating Florida at home for the first time in 30 years, and LSU is hoping to rebound after losing to Auburn at home for the first time this century. These teams could not be in more different positions, and it will be interesting to see how they respond. Kentucky hopes to cement itself as the second-best team in the SEC East, and Coach Orgeron may be coaching to save his job. This will be an excellent opportunity to see what Mark Stoops and the Wildcats look like before heading to Athens next week.

Where to flip during commercials

Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

Don't get it twisted; this should not and will not be a good game. The Aggies have severe issues on the offensive side of the ball, and there is almost no chance they fix them against this Crimson Tide team. The interest in this game is entirely about if Alabama starts strong. Nick Saban spent the first few weeks of the season harping on his team's issues in mentally preparing, and while everyone doubted him, it almost bit them against the Gators. They seem to have corrected them, but Saban has another challenge in keeping them focused and hungry following their dominant performance against the Rebels. If any coach can do it, it is Saban, but it's worth watching.