Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced

The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN.

One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some point be awarded a night game at home. Not yet for Georgia though. The latest game the Bulldogs have played at home this season was at 4 PM in week two against Samford.

Many thought Georgia's game against No. 3 Tennessee would be a 7:30 PM kickoff, but instead, it was picked for the 3:30 PM slot on CBS. The SEC currently has a television contract with CBS which means they get first dibs on which SEC game they want to televise on their network for that week, and oftentimes Georgia ends up being the team they want to showcase

The last hope Georgia has for getting a night game in Sanford Stadium is the final week of the regular season against Georgia Tech. However, the in-state rivalry hasn't been a night game since 2010, so the odds are looking slim there.

Georgia fans have become quite frustrated with their team not being awarded any prime-time games this season. As a result, fans have not had the opportunity this season to "light up Sanford" during the fourth quarter and to indulge in a true home atmosphere.

