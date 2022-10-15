Skip to main content

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia's Win over Vanderbilt

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Vanderbilt Commodores, we bring you the good, bad, and ugly from the win.

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish up their dismantling of the Vanderbilt Commodores, we bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the matchup. 

The Good

Georgia's Start

Georgia started slow each of the previous three weeks of the season leading up to Saturday's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Saturday however was a completely different story. Georgia would go on to score touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and didn't allow Vanderbilt past midfield unti midway through the second quarter. 

The Bad 

Still A Banged Up Football Team 

Georgia has seemingly survived their worst stretch of luck with regards to injuries. This is a really banged up football team that didn't get any relief Saturday. Though there were no new injuries to key starters for the Bulldogs, they didn't have a chance to get AD Mitchell into the rotation or have a chance to Jalen Carter or Kendall Milton in Saturday's contest. The bye week is far more important for the health of this squad than the performance. 

The Ugly 

The Remainder of the Schedule

If you want to know what playing in the SEC is all about, take a look at Georgia's slate after the bye week. A rivalry matchup against Florida, then they will host Tennessee who showed Saturday they are one of the nation's premier programs, then on the road against Mississippi State, and on the road against Kentucky to close the football season. 

