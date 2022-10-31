Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media as he typically does on Monday afternoons following a Georgia football game. This time though, it was ahead of arguably the biggest regular season game in Georgia history.

For the first time in the school's history, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams will face off inside of Sanford stadium. In fact, it's just the third time in the conference's history the two top-ranked teams have faced off.

So, what makes Tennessee so dangerous? Well, it obviously starts with their high-powered and explosive offense. They lead the nation in yards per game (553), they lead the nation in total touchdowns (52), and they are 124th in time of possession. What does that tell you? Well, this football team is scoring points and doing so at an extremely fast rate.

Smart highlighted the concerns with facing this football team and much more in his press conference below.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Day to Day) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (Questionable) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

