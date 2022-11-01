Skip to main content

Report: Nolan Smith Out Remainder of the Year

Reports are surfacing that Nolan Smith's injury is perhaps worse than originally thought. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, though they didn't get out of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party without a few bumps and bruises. And they will be doing so without Nolan Smith who is expected to remiss the remainder of the season, according to reports by On3.com. 

Kirby Smart met with the media Monday for his noon press conference and provided several updates to key players including Nolan Smith.

On Nolan Smith - "Yes his availability has not been determined, it doesn't look good for this week. It's a pec muscle, he's doubtful for this week.

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 10/31

  • Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida
  • Amarius Mims, OT (Day to Day) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (Questionable) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.
