Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta

The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So how does the SI Dawgs Daily staff see this weekend's top-15 matchup take place?

Brooks Austin: Georgia 42, Oregon 20

Sometimes it can be rather difficult to prepare for such an uncommon opponent with an entirely new coaching staff. Though for Georgia, the familiarity with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will likely remove some of the anticipations. Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell are great football players, but I just don't see Oregon being able to keep Georgia in front of them on Saturday. Look for explosives and plenty of them from this Georgia offense.

Defensively, I expect a young and inexperienced front seven to give up some chunk plays on Saturday, as well as Oregon to attack one of the many young defensive backs that will be playing. Though expect Georgia to handle this football game early.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 31, Oregon 14

Vegas says Georgia is a 17-point favorite over the Ducks, coming off a national championship season; the long drawn-out narrative of a potential championship hangover for the Bulldogs is nowhere insight.

Yes, Georgia is losing a lot of production defensively, yet with the elite-level recruiting of this staff over the years, despite a lack of experience, talent should be enough for Georgia to overcome the Ducks.

I believe Georgia beats Oregon off the backs of a strong offensive performance with returning quarterback Stetson Bennett and a host of playmakers on the outside, specifically tight end leading the way.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 37, Oregon 17

For once in the Kirby Smart era, Georgia’s biggest strength might just be the offense this season. Third year with offensive coordinator Todd Monken calling the shots, Stetson Bennett finally got a full offseason working as the team's starter and a lot of returning production.

Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, has yet to win a game against the Bulldogs and those struggles are going to continue on Saturday. Georgia may be young and inexperienced at some spots on defense, but Kirby Smart has produced a top 20 defense in five straight seasons as head coach.

Georgia will be too much on offense for the Ducks to handle and it will lead to a 1-0 start to the season for the Bulldogs.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 38, Oregon 14

Several national pundits are questioning whether Oregon can upset Georgia, similar to their win over Ohio State in 2021. While it makes for good talking points, Georgia should prepare well for everything Oregon offers.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and company have the building buzzing in Athens and this projects as the most complete Bulldog offense in quite some time. The defense likely takes a step back this season but will still be their well-coached, talented unit.

The Bulldogs are 17.5-point favorites on most betting sites, and I like them to cover ahead of kickoff.