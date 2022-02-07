Former Bulldogs Make Million Dollar Impressions in Mobile

The Draft starts in Mobile. It's a common saying referencing the importance of the Reese's Senior Bowl, and some former Georgia Bulldogs made themselves millions last week.

It's a great marketing slogan for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is played in Mobile, Alabama on an annual basis, and it's great because it's true. The entire scouting industry meets upon one location to watch the nation's premier prospects entering the NFL Draft.

One thing that's becoming another annual tradition it seems is having multiple Power G's running around on the field in Mobile, and they aren't just Green Bay Packers logos.

There were plenty of Georgia Bulldogs in attendance this week, and several of them left NFL Scouts in awe.

Devont'e Wyatt, DL

Wyatt was perhaps the biggest winner across the board this week, flashing in 1on1's, team sessions, and much more. He flashed the quick twitch and pass rush ability throughout his two seasons as a starter for Georgia and this type of ascension up the draft boards was anticipated from most within the program. That being said, the world is now on notice, Devont'e Wyatt is a problem on the interior defensive line.

ESPN Analyst, Todd McShay had this to say of Wyatt:

Some defensive linemen are all hands. Some are all about quickness and speed. But Wyatt ties his feet and hands together so well. His feet are always moving while he's working on blockers with his upper-body strength. He was already in the first-round conversation coming into the Senior Bowl, but he put a stamp on it this week.

Channing Tindall, LB

Another player that spent the better part of the Senior Bowl week doing exactly what he did at Georgia, making flash plays all over the field. His speed, explosiveness, and closing ability are things that were on display for the better part of two seasons in Athens, and whether it was in 1on1s in practice or even on special teams during Saturday's game, Tindall confined what most already knew, he's a playmaker. He even drew a comparison to NFL great Patrick Willis:

Jamaree Salyer, OG

Salyer measuring in under 6'3, and 320 pounds all but confirmed what most knew entering the draft process, he's an NFL guard, not a tackle. He's made the transition tackle to guard from high school to college, back from guard to tackle during his college career, and began his final transition back to guard this week during the senior bowl and he performed more than admirably.

Having played tackle for two full seasons against SEC edge defenders, Salyer's feet have improved remarkably and it showed during the pass protection portions of the practice settings. He needed to overcome the less than impressive physical measurables with tape like this.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE

If Devont'e Wyatt wasn't the talk of the Senior Bowl, it was certainly Jermaine Johnson. The 6'5, 260-pound edge defender was once a Georgia Bulldog, though due to lack of perceived opportunity, he spent his final season of college football down at Florida State where he racked up 12.0 sacks, forced two fumbles, and added 70 total tackles. The senior season performance for the one-time No. 1 overall Junior College prospect has lofted him into the first round.

His performance in Mobile this week essentially locked him into those top-32 picks.