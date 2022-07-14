Skip to main content

Five Bulldogs Named to Preseason All-American List

Five players from the Georgia Bulldogs football program have been named to Athlon Sports' preseason All-American list.

College football is creeping around the corner, yet again, which means preseason awards are also starting to roll in as well. The latest one coming from Athlon Sports as they released their preseason All-American list for the 2022 season and five Bulldogs made the cut. 

First team honors were awarded to Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter, and Kelee Ringo. Senior leader Nolan Smith quickly followed them on the second team list with Christopher Smith rounding it up as a member of the fourth team. 

One thing that sticks out is four of the five Bulldogs who made the list come from the defensive side which is pretty substantial considering the amount of talent that unit lost to the NFL earlier in the offseason. A very positive site for a team that from the looks of things should be under reconstruction. 

Georgia's offense, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. They bring back well over the majority of their production from the previous season, and the biggest name being Brock Bowers. Coming fresh off of one of the best freshman campaigns the program has ever seen, it is no surprise to see him receiver buzz for finishing the 2022 season as a first-team all-American member. 

The Bulldogs are fresh off of a national title and will be looking to defend said title during the upcoming season. Expectations are riding high as the offseason is coming to a close and having five players from the program included on an All-American list is certainly only increases those expectations. 

