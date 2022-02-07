PREVIEW: Class of 2023 Must Haves for Georgia

As the 2022 recruiting cycle comes to a close, and the dust surrounding roster movements seems to settle, the Georgia program has their eyes set on the class of 2023.

As the 2022 recruiting cycle comes to a close, and the dust surrounding roster movements seems to settle, the Georgia program has their eyes set on the class of 2023, and Georgia is once again off to an electrifying start as the team amasses another dominant, possibly even historic, recruiting class in 2023

There's a potential Georgia may see a repeat of the 2018 recruiting season which netted the Bulldogs seven five-star players.

The Bulldogs will look to fill several position needs with this 2023 class, as they typically do, but there will likely be an emphasis on wide receiver and defensive line.

At wide receiver, Georgia will look to add some big-time playmakers like five-star Brandon Innis from American Heritage High School in Florida who showed his versatility, playing lights-out at quarterback this season, and five-star Jalen Hale from Longview High School in Texas who is a capable three-sport athlete.

This 2023 recruiting class is filled with an abundance of defensive line prospects. Five-star James Smith from IMG Academy in Florida and Vic Burley from Warner Robins High School also from Georgia, are players the Bulldogs are hotly pursuing. Names like Jamaal Jarrett out of Grimsley, North Carolina are quickly ascending up the board, while names like Justin Benton — son of former Georgia Bulldog Phillip Benton — have long been on the board.

The Bulldogs started the 2023 recruiting class on fire. They have eight commits, six of them found in the top 200 prospects across the nation. The two top players in the class are four-star cornerback Marcus Washington, Jr. who is the son of former UGA player Marcus Washington, Sr., and the agile 6’7” four-star offensive tackle Jonathan “Bo” Hugely will add even more athleticism to Georgia’s offensive line. Also, they addressed a position of need so far with two four-star WR commits, Raymond Cottrell who was a former Florida commit & Daquayvious Sorey who is the cousin of former five-star LB Xavian Sorey.

If the Bulldogs can acquire some of the big dominos early, the chain reaction can cause quite a bit of momentum on the trail considering where Georgia currently stands nationally with having just won a title.

Thoug, the biggest domino in the 2023 class is the No. 1 rated player in the country, five-star quarterback Arch Manning. If the Bulldogs manage to get Manning locked up early in this cycle, they can build a class around him and use him to draw other big fish to join the team.

The University of Georgia boasts public momentum with the youngest Manning. Coach Smart seems to have a great relationship with the Manning family, offensive line coach and former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke has a quality relationship with Cooper Manning as well.

It's also a tremendously deep running back class in 2023. Georgia will be actively recruiting up to five or six names, but most likely focusing primarily on the big-4. Justice Haynes, Richard Young, Rueben Owens and Treyaun Webb. If they can manage to land any two of the fours, it's a class that could rival just about any Georgia has signed.

Assuming the Bulldogs can lock down the home state as they have done consistently under Coach Smart, Georgia will likely continue their run or top three classes.

Lebbeus Overton, was the biggest fish in Georgia, and now that he's off into the class of 2022, Georgia will continue to recruit him as they are seemingly in a battle with Texas A&M among others with Overton.

Georgia will turn their eyes to what is now the No. 1 player in the nation in 2023, safety Caleb Downs. A safety prospect out of Mill Creek high school, Downs is a great tackler. The state of Georgia is usually filled with not only top-notch but underrated talent. So, as you've noticed over the last several classes — with players like Daijun Edwards and Ladd McConkey — don't be surprised to see Georgia take a player with a lesser-known profile.

Battleground states like Florida experiencing coaching change will have an impact on this class as well.

The University of Florida, with new coach Billy Napier, and Miami, with new coach Mario Cristobal, will be more of an issue than they have been in the past. Both schools have a renewed recruiting emphasis and coaches in place who are proven, top-notch recruiters. These factors could make it harder for Georgia to recruit the state of Florida, particularly South Florida with Cristobal's proven track record.