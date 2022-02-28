SOURCE: Stacy Searel to be Named OLine Coach

sources have confirmed that the Bulldogs are expected to hire Stacy Searels to be the next offensive line coach for the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football was searching to hire its third offensive line coach in the Kirby Smart era after the former coach Matt Luke stepped down from his role on the staff a week ago Monday. Luke's reasoning for stepping down is due to him wanting to spend more time with his family as his kids are growing up.

Now, sources have confirmed that the Bulldogs are expected to hire Stacy Searels who brought a wealth of coaching experience to North Carolina after being named offensive line coach by Mack Brown on Jan. 10, 2019. A 30-year coaching veteran, Searels has produced 25 NFL offensive linemen including 11 NFL Draft picks.

Matt Luke spent the past two seasons in Athens working with the unit that featured players primarily recruited by his predecessor, now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. It should come as no surprise as two years is not the ideal amount of time for any position coach to get a stocked recruiting class with players they've primarily recruited.

The 2021 season was just the beginning of what the unit was going to look like in the future if Luke decided to stay on. Luke favored smaller, more agile linemen who could get up to the second level and take on linebackers and defensive backs out in space in the screen and toss crack game.

Now with Smart's third offensive line coach incoming, it looks like the unit could yet again go through a transitional period.

Searels last worked in Athens back from 2008 to 2010