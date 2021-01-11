Georgia's Awfully Connected to Monday's National Championship Game

What do Ohio State's quarterback and Alabama's primary receiver have in common? Both were Georgia Bulldogs at one point.

What's worse for Georgia football fans than watching two other teams play in the National Championship Game? Knowing the superstars on both sides were Bulldogs at one point.

Ohio State is led by quarterback Justin Fields, who spent a year in Athens as Jake Fromm's backup before leaving for an immediate starting job in Columbus. Fields was a Heisman finalist in 2019 and he's led the Buckeyes to a 20-1 record in two years.

Alabama's offense revolves around receiver Devonta Smith. Smith committed to Georgia in August 2015, before decommitting in January 2016 and ultimately signing with Alabama on National Signing Day 2017.

Smith broke Georgia's heart a second time when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2018 National Championship Game. Smith was absolutely dominant this year, catching 105 passes for 1,641 yards with 21 total touchdowns. He recently earned a heap of college awards, including the most prestigious one; the Heisman Trophy.

Had both players stayed with Georgia, the Bulldogs could have been the ones playing in the National Championship Game Monday night. The one knock against the Georgia team in 2020 was its lack of a quarterback early in the year. Keeping Fields prevents that from becoming a problem.

While Georgia has no shortage of weapons, Smith would still stand out as the senior leader of a young receiving corps.

Fields and Smith aren't the only players in the title game with Georgia connections. Alabama running back Trey Sanders, and offensive lineman Evan Neal nearly signed with Georgia.

Sanders' recruitment was down-to-the-wire between Georgia and Alabama, but Sanders ultimately chose the Crimson Tide in the early signing period in 2018.

Neal initially committed to Alabama on May 6, 2016. Six days later, Georgia offered him a scholarship and he subsequently de-committed from Alabama. His recruitment then went down to the wire between Georgia and Alabama before he picked the Crimson Tide in the early signing period in 2018.