Former Georgia Linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. Announces Retirement from NFL

Over the past couple of years, many have started to notice Georgia football is one of the top programs at producing some of the best players at the linebacker position in the NFL. Thomas Davis Sr. was certainly no exception to that and after 16 seasons in the NFL, the former Bulldog has announced he will retire once the 2020 season concludes.

The two-time All-Pro linebacker put together an immaculate career at both the collegiate and professional level and racked up a plethora of awards. During his three years at Georgia, Davis was named a consensus All-America (2004), first-team All-SEC (2004), and second-team All-SEC (2003). That same success would follow Davis to the NFL.

In 2005, Davis was drafted in the first round with the 14th pick by the Carolina Panthers and he played most of his professional career there while also spending a year with the Chargers as well as his final season with the Washington Football Team. Through those 16 seasons, Davis was voted into the Pro Bowl three times, first-team All-Pro (2015), second-team All-Pro (2013), was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 and was honored with the Bart Starr Award (2016), which is given to the player that best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership at home and on the field.

Davis played 199 career games and he announced that he will be returning to the lineup for his final career game where he will hopefully earn his 200th game played. He currently has 1,216 total tackles, 29 sacks, 13 interceptions and 90 tackles for loss in his career. He also ranks 24th on the all-time career solo tackles list. Needless to say, it has been an amazing career for the former Georgia linebacker and he will be remembered as one of the best to do it at both the college and professional level.