Why Darris Smith Is Critically Underrated

Edge rusher Darris Smith became one of the best kept secrets in the 2022 class, and could make many schools regret their decision to overlook him.

In every class, there are players that go vastly under the radar. Whether it be due to proximity to a big city market, level of play, or simply being a late bloomer, star players being found in the margins have been a staple of collegiate recruiting for quite some time.

However, in the most recent classes, particularly the class of 2022, many players went overlooked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as college coaches couldn't see them in person for nearly eighteen months.

Edge rusher Darris Smith fell victim to this on all fronts. The Appling County prospect wasn't a steady camp participant. He rarely played football games within 100 miles of the city of Atlanta, and his original commitment to Georgia came as a surprise. A lot of people asked, "who?" when Smith announced.

Sources around the program have indicated that the Bulldogs think they could have hit a home run here. College programs can teach pass rush moves and how to read keys, but they can't teach a 6-6 body with a 230vlbs. frame as a high school senior that warrant Power5 offers on the football field, while also being an all-region basketball player, and laying down all-region track times.

Smith grew up in Baxley, Georgia, and played for Appling County High School. The competition was lackluster, which contributed to him going unnoticed. However, the flashes were there on film, and with the right approach, he could become a very significant part of Georgia's future.

During December of his junior season, he committed to Georgia and never looked back. Smith even attended one of quarterback Gunner Stockton's high school games, live-tweeting the event to support his future teammate.

He signed during the traditional national signing day period in February. The initial plan was to sign during the early window, but Georgia went through some roster gymnastics in December, with both the early period and the transfer portal making things difficult.

On the field, Smith needs some more time before he can make an impact. However, his high school tape shows what type of player he could be on the next level.

He played edge rusher and wide receiver for Appling County, evidencing his athletic prowess. Smith even played basketball for the school, a sure-fire sign of an athletic rarity.

When watching Smith play, you can see him processing the game in real-time. He plays patiently, reading his keys and always maintaining his gap. Smith converts run-to-pass exceptionally well for a high schooler and always seems to be the first to realize where the play is going.

When he makes a decision, Smith wastes no time making a move. His power, straight-line speed, and bend gave him an unfair advantage against most offensive tackles in high school.

He lacks consistent pass-rush moves, but he throws out a combination that leaves you speechless every so often. Georgia feels confident they can teach him to become more consistent with his hands, but his mental processing coupled with his measurables made him a must-have.

SI All-American was one of the few recruiting services that recognized just how high Smith's ceiling is. They graded him as the No. 98 player in the class, which was his highest ranking from any major recruiting service. Here is the review they left on the south Georgia product.