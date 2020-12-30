Friday is a 'Future's Game' for Some Georgia Players

One of the positives to having bowl game opt-outs is the opportunity to see what the school has for the future. Recently Dawgs Daily lead editor Brooks Austin called the Peach Bowl this Friday the "Futures Game," where the Bulldogs will get to see what they have in next year's team and beyond. Here are some players we could see get extended time Friday:

Quay Walker, inside linebacker

Walker is easily one of the most talented and frustrating Bulldogs on the roster. He has had the most playing time of anyone on this list and has displayed a relatively large amount of potential, though it will be all up to the refinement of his reads to carry him further. Walker has defensive end size at 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds. He runs very well and relies on pure instinct to make explosive plays in the run game. He has displayed lackluster gap control to this point in his career, but his sheer athleticism can make him a key linebacker next season.

Channing Tindall, inside linebacker

Tindall is another inside linebacker who possesses freak attributes for the position. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, which is not as big as Walker but he is as fast. He understands the game and breaks on the ball with intensity. He moves like a blur on the screen and plays solid gap control. Tindall can run with tight ends, and against Cincinnati should get the most snaps of his career. He and Walker's battle to see who will be paired with Nakobe Dean next season begins Friday against Cincinnati.

Jalen Kimber, cornerback

Hips, hips and more hips. That is what it takes to be a great corner at any level and Kimber has hip flexibility in spades. He hasn't had the opportunity to play meaningful snaps yet, and has been playing a Cover 3 or prevent role in blowouts of the games he has been on the field. In his limited time at the line of scrimmage, Kimber has proved dominant and should be a contender for reps next season. With cornerback Eric Stokes opting out of the game, it leaves an opportunity for Kimber to find the field and leave a mark for next season.

Ameer Speed, cornerback

Next season the Bulldogs will have a shortage of corners and will need an unfamiliar face to step up. Some are projecting it to be corners Kelee Ringo, Kimber or even freshman Nyland Green, but Speed will surely contend for reps. He is one of the longest-tenured Bulldogs in the defensive back room and has all the attributes to get onto the field. He has minimal game tape, but has been efficient when called upon to this point in his career. Friday is his opportunity to compete for playing time next season, especially since Ringo and Green will not be available.

Xavier Truss, tackle

Truss could possibly start at left tackle for the Bulldogs Friday, some of his first action of the season. He was a member of the 2019 class and redshirted last year. Starting at tackle would have more to do with the fact that the Bulldogs want to move offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer to his more natural position of guard next season, and Salyer very well could kick inside to guard on Friday. Truss has the right frame for SEC football and will be put to the test against the Bearcats, providing critical reps for training camp battles next season.