Jake Fromm Addresses Redzone Issues Following Win over Texas A&M

The Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas A & M 19-13 today in Athens, thanks to four redzone field goals from redshirt senior, Rodrigo "Hot Rod" Blankenship.

And despite Georgia currently leading the country in redzone offense, scoring points on 97.6% of their trips, the tendency to settle for field goals has plagued them all season.

Jake Fromm spoke about tonight's redzone break downs in his post-game press conference. Saying:

"We do not want to settle for field goals. I love Rod to death, and as much as he means to this football team, when we get on the plus side of the field we need a touchdown not three." - Jake Fromm

Part of the worry must come from the looming matchup with the LSU Tigers who currently have the nation's second highest-scoring offense, averaging just over 47 points per game. Offensive specialist, Joe Brady has opened up the Tigers offense since his arrival this offseason. The Tigers are averaging 390.3 yards per game through the air, Georgia's offense came into the game averaging just 429.8 yards per game total.

Though Georgia's defense is one of the country's best, and quite frankly one of the best we've seen at the University of Georgia, LSU will put points on the board in Atlanta in two weeks. And if Georgia has any hopes of keeping up with the Tigers, they will need to execute inside the redzone.

Kirby Smart made a joke in his post-game presser about the issue as well. Congratulating Rodrigo Blankenship on breaking the career points record for the University of Georgia saying:

"I want to congratulate Rodrigo, even though we tend to help him out. We kick a lot of field goals." - Kirby Smart.

Though Georgia is the nation's top statistical redzone offense, they have kicked more field goals than any other team in the top-5.