Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Jake Fromm Addresses Redzone Issues Following Win over Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 19-13 today in Athens, thanks to four redzone field goals from redshirt senior, Rodrigo "Hot Rod" Blankenship. 

And despite Georgia currently leading the country in redzone offense, scoring points on 97.6% of their trips, the tendency to settle for field goals has plagued them all season. 

Jake Fromm spoke about tonight's redzone break downs in his post-game press conference. Saying: 

"We do not want to settle for field goals. I love Rod to death, and as much as he means to this football team, when we get on the plus side of the field we need a touchdown not three." - Jake Fromm

Part of the worry must come from the looming matchup with the LSU Tigers who currently have the nation's second highest-scoring offense, averaging just over 47 points per game. Offensive specialist, Joe Brady has opened up the Tigers offense since his arrival this offseason. The Tigers are averaging 390.3 yards per game through the air, Georgia's offense came into the game averaging just 429.8 yards per game total. 

Though Georgia's defense is one of the country's best, and quite frankly one of the best we've seen at the University of Georgia, LSU will put points on the board in Atlanta in two weeks. And if Georgia has any hopes of keeping up with the Tigers, they will need to execute inside the redzone. 

Kirby Smart made a joke in his post-game presser about the issue as well. Congratulating Rodrigo Blankenship on breaking the career points record for the University of Georgia saying: 

"I want to congratulate Rodrigo, even though we tend to help him out. We kick a lot of field goals." - Kirby Smart. 

Though Georgia is the nation's top statistical redzone offense, they have kicked more field goals than any other team in the top-5. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs Georgia

Brooks Austin
64 0

Log on and join the in-game discussion as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies live from Sanford Stadium down on the Plains.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Georgia Bulldogs Score Prediction

Brooks Austin
2 1

Georgia is favored by 13.0 points in its first SEC matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies tomorrow inside of Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here's the score prediction.

Rodrigo Blankenship: Walk-On Turned Reliable Weapon for the Bulldogs

Hunter Gosseck
1 1

Rodrigo Blankenship, Walk-on turned reliable weapon for the Bulldogs. Time to Respect the specs in this week's player spotlight.

Baltimore Ravens Provide The Blueprint for Rush Happy Kirby Smart

Jordan Jackson
2 1

If coach Kirby Smart is determined to stay a run-heavy team, the Baltimore Ravens could provide the blueprint for a more explosive way to do so.

Kirby Smart Press Conference After Win Over Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
0

Kirby Smart spoke to the media following the 19-13 win over the Texas A&M Aggies and addressed some of the points of concern for the Bulldogs.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
0

Today marks the inaugural SEC matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Here are the projected starting lineups for the Dawgs.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Gameday Get Up!

Brooks Austin
0

It's gameday here in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Get Up and find out everything you need to know about today's game.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Aggie Maven

Brooks Austin
3 3

SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson joins us to talk about the upcoming matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia. Get to know your enemy.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Saturday's 3:30 PM matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs is quickly approaching, it's time to predict the breakout performers.

Noah Sewell Commits to the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and Georgia

Brooks Austin
0

Five Star linebacker, Noah Sewell has committed to play alongside his older brother as an Oregon Duck.