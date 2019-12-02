Bulldog
Jake Fromm Could Be In For a Big Day Against LSU in SEC Championship

Matt Klug

Jake Fromm and James Coley have caught quite a lot of heat this season for the performance of the offense. While that’s a discussion for another time, there’s no question that the Georgia offense has struggled to find a rhythm at times this season - but that can change on Saturday.

There is no doubt that the junior signal-caller faces an extremely tough task, especially in the absence of Lawrence Cager and the first-half suspension of George Pickens. However, even with his back against the wall, Fromm has the potential to have a great day against a suspect LSU secondary. Hear me out...

LSU has arguably the best offense in the country, but their secondary is less than impressive. Based on passing yards allowed per game, LSU has the 9th-ranked passing defense in the SEC. Teams are averaging 221 yards per game in the air against the Tigers’ secondary. For comparison, The 2-10 Arkansas Razorbacks only allowed 229 passing yards per game. The only Power-5 opponents that Georgia faced this year with worse numbers than LSU in this category were South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

USATSI_10453602

Of course, teams have needed to pass more frequently against the Tigers to try to keep with their explosive offense… but this theory can be debunked. Despite the need to throw the ball against them, LSU ranks 4th in the SEC in opponent passing attempts per game. Teams have actually thrown the ball more against Georgia (34.4 attempts/game) than LSU (33.8 attempts/game).

It’s a known fact that LSU’s defense is not their strength, but for Tiger fans, it should be alarming to see some of the teams ahead of them in terms of passing defense.

Not only are they allowing teams to gain ample yardage through the air,  but they have allowed (4) passing touchdowns in three games this season. Only LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss have allowed as many such games in the SEC this season. 

One interesting team that allowed less passing yards per game this year is none other than Georgia’s most recent opponent: Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets allowed 207 yards per game in the air this season, 14 less than the Tigers.

Jake Fromm went into Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and threw for 250-plus yards and 4 touchdowns against a secondary that is statistically-better than LSU.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AllThingsSports101
AllThingsSports101

Sure hope you're right. I know we've heard enough about their run defense being bad but if Fromm can't get things going they will just stack the box.

