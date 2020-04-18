BulldogMaven
Virtual G-Day Attracts Needed Attention to Georgia Football Program

Brooks Austin

Since Kirby Smart's arrival to Athens, Georgia Football's spring game has played a pivotal role in not only bringing fans together but hosting recruits and showing them the environment inside Sanford Stadium even for a glorified scrimmage game. 

It was one of the first things Smart asked of the Georgia faithful during his first real public address at a Georgia basketball game inside the Stegeman Coliseum shortly after being announced as the new head coach. 

That spring game saw a sold-out crowd. A sell-out. For a scrimmage game. 

Now, during this unprecedented time without the ability to have an actual spring game, Kirby Smart did exactly what he's asked so many players to do before. 

Adapt and react. 

The virtual G-Day experience today was yet another example of why Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football program are here to stay in the annual conversation for a national title.  

Not only did Georgia fans everywhere prepare their living rooms to "Hunker Down" and watch one of the best football games from the 2019 college football season, but recruits took notice as well, with the help of Kirby Smart. 

James Williams is the nation's top safety in the 2021 class. He certainly took notice of Smart's live-tweeting following a play from J.R. Reed on the re-broadcast of the game: 

Georgia's lost a bit of momentum with the nation's top inside linebacker, Barrett Carter due to his teammate and best friend, Jordan Hancock's commitment to Clemson. Though perhaps today just might have put the Dawgs back in the mind and heart of the in-state product. 

Even recruits that weren't exactly provoked by Kirby Smart responded to the virtual spring game. 2021 tight end, Landen King loved what he saw from today's replay on social media. 

In a world of uncertainty that we are all currently in, Georgia fans at least have one constant, Kirby Smart. The constant recruiter. The constant face of a program and the constant coach. 

