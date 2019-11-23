Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Gameday Get Up!

Brooks Austin

It's gameday here in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies as a 13.0 point favorite. Get Up and find out everything you need to know about today's game between the hedges. 

It's set to be a gross one here in the Classic City. With rain expected throughout the day and game, bring your raincoats. Though for the Bulldogs, rainy environments won't be anything new as they took on Kentucky in the midst of a downpour back in mid-October. 

Weather

It's going to be 65 degrees and raining for the most part of the day here in Athens. With 90% chance of rain from 7 AM till 5 PM. It's expected to be a steady driving rain, not exactly the caliber of rainstorm we witnessed against Kentucky. 

Magic Numer: 66%

Four of Kellen Mond's six interceptions have come in just two road games this season. Hostile environments have not led to much success for Mond in the past. This season in two road games - Clemson and Ole Miss - Mond is averaging 204 Passing YPG on 57.1%. 

How to Watch/Listen

Set for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff on CBS with Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler on the call. As always you can listen to the game on the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network. 

Keys to the Matchup

Texas A&M has played two types of football games this season. Games in which they are up big early, and games in which they are down big early. As SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson told us you will know which A&M team you're going to get very early. 

Can Georgia grab a lead early on a wet playing surface and do what Kirby Smart and staff want to do, which is run the clock out in the second half? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodrigo Blankenship: Walk-On Turned Reliable Weapon for the Bulldogs

Hunter Gosseck
1 1

Rodrigo Blankenship, Walk-on turned reliable weapon for the Bulldogs. Time to Respect the specs in this week's player spotlight.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Georgia Bulldogs Score Prediction

Brooks Austin
2 0

Georgia is favored by 13.0 points in its first SEC matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies tomorrow inside of Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here's the score prediction.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
0

Today marks the inaugural SEC matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Here are the projected starting lineups for the Dawgs.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Aggie Maven

Brooks Austin
3 3

SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson joins us to talk about the upcoming matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia. Get to know your enemy.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Saturday's 3:30 PM matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs is quickly approaching, it's time to predict the breakout performers.

Noah Sewell Commits to the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and Georgia

Brooks Austin
0

Five Star linebacker, Noah Sewell has committed to play alongside his older brother as an Oregon Duck.

Tom Crean Says Not Fair To Compare Anthony Edwards to Oladipo or Wade

Brooks Austin
1 1

Anthony Edwards is set to be a top-3 pick, but Tom Crean says he would not compare Edwards to his former players, Victor Oladipo or Dwayne Wade

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia remains at Four Headed into Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
4 1

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs have remained at four headed into this weekend's game with Texas A&M.

Baltimore Ravens Provide The Blueprint for Rush Happy Kirby Smart

Jordan Jackson
2 0

If coach Kirby Smart is determined to stay a run-heavy team, the Baltimore Ravens could provide the blueprint for a more explosive way to do so.

Georgia Basketball: LIVE Gameday Updates/Blog vs. Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
1 1

Updates/Live Blog as Georgia Basketball is set to take on Georgia Tech as Clean, Old Fashioned Hate makes it's way to the hardwood.