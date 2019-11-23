Texas A&M vs Georgia: Gameday Get Up!

It's gameday here in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A & M Aggies as a 13.0 point favorite. Get Up and find out everything you need to know about today's game between the hedges.

It's set to be a gross one here in the Classic City. With rain expected throughout the day and game, bring your raincoats. Though for the Bulldogs, rainy environments won't be anything new as they took on Kentucky in the midst of a downpour back in mid-October.

Weather

It's going to be 65 degrees and raining for the most part of the day here in Athens. With 90% chance of rain from 7 AM till 5 PM. It's expected to be a steady driving rain, not exactly the caliber of rainstorm we witnessed against Kentucky.

Magic Numer: 66%

Four of Kellen Mond's six interceptions have come in just two road games this season. Hostile environments have not led to much success for Mond in the past. This season in two road games - Clemson and Ole Miss - Mond is averaging 204 Passing YPG on 57.1%.

How to Watch/Listen

Set for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff on CBS with Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler on the call. As always you can listen to the game on the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network.

Keys to the Matchup

Texas A & M has played two types of football games this season. Games in which they are up big early, and games in which they are down big early. As SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson told us you will know which A & M team you're going to get very early.

Can Georgia grab a lead early on a wet playing surface and do what Kirby Smart and staff want to do, which is run the clock out in the second half?