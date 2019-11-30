Bulldog
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Gameday Get Up

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 30th at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA

- Betting Favorite: Georgia -28.0 (Vegasinsider.com)

- All-Time Series: Georgia leads 67-41-5

- Last Meeting: Georgia won 45-21 on November 24th, 2018 (Athens, GA)

Weather

It's set to be a partly cloudy and 67-degree day here in Atlanta, Georgia for the noon kickoff. You simply can't ask for better weather for a late November football game here down South. 

Magic Number: 28

Georgia hasn't scored more than 27 points in a game since Tennessee all the way back on October 5th, almost two months ago. Every member of Dawg Nation is aware that despite how great the defense is, they are going to need to score points against LSU next week if they have any chance of winning. Today would is a great opportunity to knock the cobwebs off from the last six rather stagnant offensive performances. 

How to Watch/Listen

Set for noon eastern on ABC. As always you can listen to the game on the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network. 

Keys to the matchup

In able for Georgia Tech to keep this game close they will need to prove that they can stop the run from the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 214.9 yards per game on the ground, which is 119th in the FBS. If the Jackets have any hopes of keeping the score respectable, they will need to have one of their best performances to date. 

Tech is also one of the worst offensive teams in the country, averaging an ACC worst 299.7 yards per game and they are set to face by far the toughest defense they've played all season. It looks like it's going to be a really long day for the Jackets. 

