LSU vs Georgia: Gameday Get Up!

The SEC Championship between the (12-0) LSU Tigers and (11-1) Georgia Bulldogs is finally here! It's Gameday, Get Up! Everything you need to know about today!

Weather

It's not going to matter for the game obviously, seeing as it's going to be played indoors, but that doesn't mean you aren't going to be tailgating! Expect a chilly morning here in Atlanta and a wonderful 60 degrees on your walk into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Magic Numer: 96.7%

The LSU offense has scored points on 59 of their 61 trips to the redzone this season. On those 59 successful scoring trips they've been held to a field goal just 12 times. If Georgia is going to be victorious in today's matchup, they have to do what most teams outside of Auburn have been able to do. Hold Joe Burrow and the Tigers to three.

How to Watch/Listen

Set for a 4:00 PM EST kickoff on CBS with Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler on the call. As always you can listen to the game on the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network.

Keys to the Matchup

Joe Burrow is set to shatter the NCAA single-season completion record at 78.6% on the season and has been unstoppable all year long. At this point, it's a common belief that there simply is no stopping Burrow and the LSU offense. So, if you can't stop them, limit the number of times you give them the ball.

If Georgia can push their Time of Possession close to 32-35 minutes their defense will have plenty of energy to chase that LSU Tigers offense around the field.

