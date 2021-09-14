WATCH: George Pickens and Jermaine Burton Compete

Georgia wide receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton went on "The D1 Life" YouTube channel to participate in the Soft Hands Challenge.

The two participated in the Soft Hands Challenge, where the object is to catch as many eggs as possible without letting them break. Pickens and Burton tossed eggs to each other, each getting thirty attempts to catch as many eggs as possible.

Burton is entering his second year with Georgia and has had a solid start to the 2021 season. Against Clemson, he wasn't a big factor, but no receiver was. In week two, he bounced back against UAB, catching three passes for 92 yards, including a 73-yard score from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

Georgia expects Burton to take that next step this season and become a true No. 1 wide receiver. In his true freshman season, he had 27 catches for 404 yards, adding three touchdowns.

He had a productive preseason camp, although he did miss time with an ankle injury. Burton should be one of the big surprises around the SEC this year and could reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Pickens has been a superstar since he arrived on campus in the spring of 2019. He led the team in all major statistical categories as a true freshman, hauling in 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns.

He had a productive 2020 season and was primed to become the No. 1 wideout in all of college football this year. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in spring practices and has been on the mend ever since.

Reports indicate that Pickens could return at some point this season, and he has been progressing through his rehab exceptionally well.