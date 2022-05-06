Last week during the 2022 NFL draft, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2nd round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Missi Matthews, who is a team reporter for the Steelers had the chance to sit down with Pickens to discuss what it was like to be drafted by the Steelers and more.

Matthews started the interview off by asking Pickens what it was like and what he was feeling when he got word the Steelers were going to be taking him in the second round. Pickens said, "I was really just thinking, glad to be a Steeler but it was all happening so fast so like you really couldn't think too much. But it was really just a great feeling, to be honest."

The former Bulldog also went on to say that he didn't necessarily feel like the Steelers were the team showing the most interest in him during his pro day and the pre-draft process. He did however highlight that they were one of the few teams whose coaches were very hands-on and who were really trying to help him during his pro day which led him to believe they were a team who would be very interested in drafting him.

Part of the reason why Pickens was seen as one of the most valuable receivers in this year's class was due to the performance he put on at both the NFL combine and his pro day at Georgia. He posted a 4.47 40-yard dash time and measured out really well physically as well. As to how he felt about his combine performance, he said "It was kind of shocking to me, cause that was my first time running without a brace or anything like that, but I had actually been preparing myself for that at points... It felt so good and after the first or second route I was good to go after that and I knew I was going to have a special day."

During last season, Pickens suffered an ACL tear during spring practice of 2021 which caused him to miss the majority of the season. Despite that, Pickens was back in a Georgia uniform just eight months later to help his team make a run for the national title. Matthews asked Pickens if he was surprised by how quickly he recovered from his injury and he said, "Not really but then again yeah. It wasn't like I was rushing it and I am not ready, it was actually like it just happened so quick. It happened quick and I was healed and when I got back on the field I just wanted to be with my guys again."

Despite only playing in 24 games during his college career over a three-year span, Pickens was still able to prove he was one of the best receivers in the country and now looks to continue his success in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.

Pickens has recently gone viral for the photos that have surfaced of the former Georgia star watching the NFL Draft television broadcast with a ski mask on while his name was being announced.

The internet has started calling Pickens "NFL Youngboy" after the heralded rap musician NBA Youngboy.