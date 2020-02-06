Georgia WR, George Pickens Makes PFF List of Top Returning Receivers

The 2020 NFL Draft’s receiving class is one of, if not the best receiver classes I have seen in my lifetime. The class includes CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Henry Ruggs III.

With that star-studded group headed to the NFL, Power Football Focus (PFF) ranked the Top 25 receivers returning to CFB in the 2020 season.

Ranked ninth for the returning receivers is the ever-exciting Georgia wideout, George Pickens.

From the moment he flew through the air, snagging a ridiculous one-handed grab at a scrimmage during Fall Camps, the excitement for his career at the University of Georgia has been real.

He received high praise as a Freshman from QB Jake Fromm saying, “(Pickens) Could be the next A.J. Green.” Terrance Edwards, UGA’s leader in career reception yards and reception TDS, said that George is a true No. 1 receiver.

With that being said, why is he so low on the list? On the year, Pickens had 49 receptions for 727 yards and 8 TDS in an offense known for its run game. He was one of only 11 receivers in CFB with at least 25 targets and not a single dropped pass. Not to mention his electric Sugar Bowl performance, racking up 175 yards on 12 receptions and a TD on the big stage.

It is hard to argue that Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Rashod Bateman do not deserve to be at the top of this list but the rest could easily be debated. I would put George Pickens in that same category as Justyn Ross and Jaylen Waddle.

WR, George Pickens was the MVP of the Sugar Bowl

The only possible outlier is Pickens' lower production, but that is due to an offense that struggled through the entire 2019 season. The offensive side of the ball is going to look a lot different this year with a new OC who has an “air-raid” mentality, a new QB and a slew of 4 and 5-star freshman receivers. Don’t be surprised if George Pickens is a Biletnikoff Finalist at the end of this season.

Just think about it, by the end of just his true freshman season, Pickens was already drawing double coverage due to both Blaylock and Cager being out with injury. Even before then, Cager struggled to remain healthy for the better part of the season.

Here's the top ten from PFF.com

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU Devonta Smith, Alabama Rashod Bateman, Minnesota Jaylen Waddle, Alabama Rondale Moore, Purdue Tylan Wallace, Ok St. Justyn Ross, Clemson Tutu Atwell, Louisville George Pickens, Georgia Chris Olave, Ohio State

