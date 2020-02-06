BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia WR, George Pickens Makes PFF List of Top Returning Receivers

Chris Allen

The 2020 NFL Draft’s receiving class is one of, if not the best receiver classes I have seen in my lifetime. The class includes CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Henry Ruggs III.

With that star-studded group headed to the NFL, Power Football Focus (PFF) ranked the Top 25 receivers returning to CFB in the 2020 season.

Ranked ninth for the returning receivers is the ever-exciting Georgia wideout,  George Pickens. 

From the moment he flew through the air, snagging a ridiculous one-handed grab at a scrimmage during Fall Camps, the excitement for his career at the University of Georgia has been real. 

He received high praise as a Freshman from QB Jake Fromm saying, “(Pickens) Could be the next A.J. Green.” Terrance Edwards, UGA’s leader in career reception yards and reception TDS, said that George is a true No. 1 receiver.

With that being said, why is he so low on the list? On the year, Pickens had 49 receptions for 727 yards and 8 TDS in an offense known for its run game. He was one of only 11 receivers in CFB with at least 25 targets and not a single dropped pass. Not to mention his electric Sugar Bowl performance, racking up 175 yards on 12 receptions and a TD on the big stage. 

It is hard to argue that Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Rashod Bateman do not deserve to be at the top of this list but the rest could easily be debated. I would put George Pickens in that same category as Justyn Ross and Jaylen Waddle.

USATSI_13862663
WR, George Pickens was the MVP of the Sugar Bowl

The only possible outlier is Pickens' lower production, but that is due to an offense that struggled through the entire 2019 season. The offensive side of the ball is going to look a lot different this year with a new OC who has an “air-raid” mentality, a new QB and a slew of 4 and 5-star freshman receivers. Don’t be surprised if George Pickens is a Biletnikoff Finalist at the end of this season. 

Just think about it, by the end of just his true freshman season, Pickens was already drawing double coverage due to both Blaylock and Cager being out with injury. Even before then, Cager struggled to remain healthy for the better part of the season. 

Here's the top ten from PFF.com

  1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
  2. Devonta Smith, Alabama
  3. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
  4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
  5. Rondale Moore, Purdue
  6. Tylan Wallace, Ok St.
  7. Justyn Ross, Clemson
  8. Tutu Atwell, Louisville
  9. George Pickens, Georgia
  10. Chris Olave, Ohio State

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Great piece. I was taken back a bit by how low on this list Pickens was.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daijun Edwards Officially Signs Georgia

Colquitt County Running Back Daijun Edwards has officially signed his Letter of Intent and will play his college football at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

TommyE1

Georgia 2020 Recruiting Breakdown: Another Top Ranked Class for the Bulldogs

The recruiting machine that Kirby Smart has developed shows no sign of slowing down. Georgia secured yet another #1 class in 2020. Bulldog Maven has a full breakdown.

Blayne Gilmer

WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks 2020 Georgia Recruiting Class

Kirby Smart held a press conference yesterday during National Signing Day. Watch as he spoke to the media about his thoughts on the 2020 recruiting class.

Brooks Austin

Evan Pryor Talks Being a Power 5 Recruit and His Relationship with Georgia

Evan Pryor possesses incredible 4.31 speed and tremendous playmaking ability that has every major program, including Georgia, clamoring to bring him into their program.

Blayne Gilmer

Jared Wilson De-Commits From Georgia

The second commit in the 2021 cycle for Georgia has now De-committed and re-opened his recruitment process as Jared Wilson announced on Twitter today.

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey Signs With Georgia

North Murray high school wide receiver, Ladd McConkey has signed on to play his college ball at the University of Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

dawgfan623

2020 Georgia Recruiting Class in Review: A look at Each Signee

The Georgia Bulldogs have finished with the consensus top class in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Here's the full review of the class and look at each signee.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Freshmen Most Likely to play Early in 2020

The Georgia Bulldogs have secured the #1 recruiting class in 2020, but which of the several talented freshman football players will play early next year?

Jordan Jackson

Sedrick Van Pran Signs with Georgia

Top-100 prospect and the nation's top-ranked center in 2020, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has officially signed with The University of Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Flips Former Ole Miss Commit, Daran Branch

Daran Branch committed to Ole Miss back in November of 2019, today he has de-committed from Ole Miss and has signed his LOI to play for Georgia.

Brooks Austin