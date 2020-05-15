DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs add Bowling Green to non-conference schedule

Brent Wilson

Georgia is slowly beginning to piece together their non-conference slate for the 2020-2021 basketball season. The Bulldogs are already committed to playing Georgia Tech, SMU, Cincinnati, and Memphis. Per Jon Rothstein, Georgia has added Bowling Green to the mix.

As mentioned previously, the Bulldogs will have some quality opponents to face off against, especially in programs like Memphis and Cincinnati. The Bowling Green Falcons could fall under this category as well.

Bowling Green finished the season at 21-10, giving them the No. 2 seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament before the tournament was ultimately canceled. The Falcons haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 1968, but given their potential success this past season, they'll be hungry to make it happen in the upcoming season.

Taking a look at the roster, the team will be losing four players to eligibility as well as another through the transfer portal, so there isn't too much turnover on their roster. As for attrition, the Falcons only have one signee in the class of 2020, per 247sports, so far.

There has not been a date announced as to when this game will take place.

The NCAA recently announced that the new NET ranking system will focus more on who you've played versus how you've played. Essentially, scoring margin and winning percentages aren't a factor anymore. The system will focus solely on Team Value Index and adjusted net efficiency rating. This means that teams will be rewarded more for beating quality teams.

Through the slate so far, it looks like Tom Crean and his staff are not shying away from competition. By scheduling teams who were recently on top of their respective conferences, the team will have an opportunity to be tested ahead of SEC play.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Round Table Recruiting: Brock Vandagriff vs Tyler Buchner

Round Table Recruiting, where we have open discussions about the nation's top talents. Today, we discuss who's better, Brock Vandagriff or Tyler Buchner.

Brooks Austin

by

BGilmer18

"I am growing more optimistic daily that we are going to have a season."

We are nearing a decision date for conference commissioners to decide when to return for the college football season and as of now, they are aiming for mid-July.

Brooks Austin

by

JEisner

Why NIL Could Bring Back the Black Jerseys for Good

College athletes are going to be allowed to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. Which means jersey sales are going to be a driving force in the future.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Report: Warrant Issued for DeAndre Baker

Former Georgia Football CB, Deandre Baker has had an arrest warrant issued regarding an aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident on May 13th.

Brooks Austin

Myles Morris Talks Transfer Rule, Getting Back to Work

Myles MJ Morris is one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 class. We set down with the Carrollton High product to update his recruitment and see where he's at.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs are set to host Cincinnati in 2020

Cincinnati will be a part of the 2020 non-conference basketball schedule for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter Unsure of Todd Gurley's Health

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter still hasn’t gotten to meet with recently signed tailback Todd Gurley amid global health concerns.

Garrett Shearman

Andre Greene Jr on UGA Offer "I was so excited that I just went running through campus"

Andre Greene Jr. is turning heads around the country. Georgia football and many other major programs are in pursuit of the 6'3" Richmond, Virginia native.

BGilmer18

A Trio of 2023 Superstars and Their Recruitment By Georgia Football

Treyaun Webb, Brandon Inniss, and Richard Young are three superstars in the 2023 class and have played together before, Georgia and others are trying to reunite this group.

BGilmer18

by

BGilmer18

WATCH: New Look Jamaree Salyer is ready to stick at tackle

Jamaree Salyer has spent the first two seasons at Georgia being a swing player on the offensive line. Now, he looks primed and ready to move to tackle for good.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101