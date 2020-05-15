Georgia is slowly beginning to piece together their non-conference slate for the 2020-2021 basketball season. The Bulldogs are already committed to playing Georgia Tech, SMU, Cincinnati, and Memphis. Per Jon Rothstein, Georgia has added Bowling Green to the mix.

As mentioned previously, the Bulldogs will have some quality opponents to face off against, especially in programs like Memphis and Cincinnati. The Bowling Green Falcons could fall under this category as well.

Bowling Green finished the season at 21-10, giving them the No. 2 seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament before the tournament was ultimately canceled. The Falcons haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 1968, but given their potential success this past season, they'll be hungry to make it happen in the upcoming season.

Taking a look at the roster, the team will be losing four players to eligibility as well as another through the transfer portal, so there isn't too much turnover on their roster. As for attrition, the Falcons only have one signee in the class of 2020, per 247sports, so far.

There has not been a date announced as to when this game will take place.

The NCAA recently announced that the new NET ranking system will focus more on who you've played versus how you've played. Essentially, scoring margin and winning percentages aren't a factor anymore. The system will focus solely on Team Value Index and adjusted net efficiency rating. This means that teams will be rewarded more for beating quality teams.

Through the slate so far, it looks like Tom Crean and his staff are not shying away from competition. By scheduling teams who were recently on top of their respective conferences, the team will have an opportunity to be tested ahead of SEC play.

