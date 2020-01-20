BulldogMaven
Georgia Adds More Air Raid Expertise to the Offensive Staff

Blayne Gilmer

The term "Air Raid" has been thrown around a lot since Georgia's hiring of Todd Monken. Monken is known to be a play-caller that utilizes the passing game very efficiently and likes to drive the ball down the field and get chunks of yardage. As first reported by Dawgs247, Kirby Smart has only continued to stoke the flames of the rumor mill that Georgia will be committed to changing and opening up their offense in 2020 with the hire of another spread guru in Buster Faulkner. According to the reports so far, the role is expected to be that of an analyst, as Georgia currently has no on-field vacancies.

Going all the way back to his days playing quarterback at Valdosta State from 2000 to 2003, Faulkner has been at the helm of wide-open spread attacks that throw the ball to win for two decades now. Faulkner was one of the quarterbacks on the roster for the Blazers of Valdosta State when one Kirby Smart was the secondary coach for two seasons. During his playing career, under an early innovator of the spread offense Chris Hatcher, Buster threw for over 7000 yards and 64 touchdowns en route to leading his team to a 47 - 6 record during that time.

Faulkner became a student assistant at VSU after his playing career was finished and also had a previous one year stint as a student assistant at Georgia in 2006. Since that time, Faulkner has served as Offensive Coordinator at the following programs:

2008 - Valdosta State

2009 - 2010 - Murray State

2011 - 2015 - Middle Tennesse State

2016 - 2018 - Arkansas State

2019 - Southern Miss

At all of these stops, Buster Faulkner has designed high powered offenses that have ranked at or near the top of their respective conferences and even nationally in scoring and yardage. Another creative play designer on staff is something that will be beneficial to the Dawgs. This also gives Georgia current staff flexibility should more shuffling occur, and an opportunity for future stability and continuity. Many have already expressed that a successful 2020 campaign for Todd Monken and the UGA offense could lead to him getting the Joe Brady treatment and a quick return to play-calling in the NFL. An offensive mind like Faulkner's is a good one to have potentially waiting in the wings.

