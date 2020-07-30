DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Administrators Comment on 10-Game Schedule

BGilmer18

Administrators from the University of Georgia have shared their thoughts on today's decision by all of the SEC Presidents to go to a strict conference only 10-game schedule. The kickoff date is September 26th and the extra two SEC games for each school have yet to be determined. See below for comments on the situation from UGA President Jere Morehead and Athletic Director Greg McGarity.

“It was clear in our meeting today that this delay would be beneficial to our student athletes and promote the safe and orderly return to campus for our student body in August. Having some separation between the earlier reopening of our campuses and the later start of the football season should be helpful.”

  • UGA President Jere. W. Morehead

“The 10-game SEC schedule provides us the best opportunity to play football as safely as possible in a Covid environment. It’s disappointing the schedule model does not make it possible to play Georgia Tech; however, we look forward to renewing that rivalry in 2021. I do want to commend Commissioner Sankey, his staff, and the University presidents and chancellors for their leadership in continuing to navigate these challenging issues.

We look forward to communicating our plan for attendance at home games in Sanford Stadium at a later date. We are thankful for the patience our devoted season ticket holders have shown during this time. We are committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for our fans that will respect and adhere to all Covid guidelines.”

--- Greg McGarity, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Loses Out On Three 2021 Prospects

The 2021 recruiting class has not gone exactly like Georgia football planned. There have been several misses and three more targets are now off the board.

BGilmer18

MJ Morris Joins Dawgs Daily For An Insider Interview To Talk Georgia Football

MJ Morris is ranked by many as the top QB in the 2022 class. A true dual-threat and native of the Peach State, Todd Monken and Georgia Football are strong in his recruitment.

BGilmer18

FrankenQB: Building the Best QB from What's Available

Georgia's quarterback room is deeper than ever before it seems, with a variety of skill sets present in the room. We take a look at the best of each and combine.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

ACC Releases schedule plan, how it effects UGA

Two major developments in the Atlantic Coast Conference will likely be used a precedents for schools and players in the SEC.

Jonathan Williams

Elite Prospect Creates Georgia Bulldog Buzz With Twitter Post

Michael Daugherty is one of the most sought after prospects in the class of 2023. An edit post on Twitter of his pondering himself in a Georgia uniform has elite prospects a buzz.

BGilmer18

Amarius Mims has Pushed Back his Commitment Date, Eliminates Contender

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, SI All-American Candidate, Amarius Mims has pushed his commitment date back to October 14th.

Brooks Austin

Ohio State Caps Capacity for Games, What It Would Look Like for Georgia Football

Ohio State has announced they will allow at most a 20% capacity for the upcoming season. Today, we take a look at what that would look like for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Defense to Be Bolstered by Sophomore Stars

After a season in which they led the nation in points allowed, the Georgia defense looks to get even better in 2020, thanks to these sophomore stars.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Isaiah Wilson Placed on NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Georgia offensive tackle and first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Brooks Austin

Three Keys to Success in 2020 For Georgia

Today Dawgs Daily on SI.com takes a look at elements of the upcoming season that could indicate the ultimate success, or lack there of, for Georgia in 2020.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin