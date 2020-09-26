The University of Georgia has reached halftime in their season opener against Arkansas, and we have full analysis of the first half, along with the notes on the personnel Georgia is using on both sides of the ball.

Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

*11 penalties for 98 penalty yards in the first half is enexusable, and I would imagine Kirby Smart would tell you the same thing.

Offensively:

They clearly can't seem to keep Mathis out of 3rd & Long. To me, it's a combination of an inability to successfully run the football on early downs, and Arkansas forcing incompletions on early downs.

The 3 & Outs for Georgia are lightning quick. This is a by-product of early down incompletions. When you are stopping the clock on first and second down, and put into 3 & Long situations, you're going to give the ball back quickly.

We expected a slow start, and we've got it.

WOW, THAT'S A SHORT LEASH. Mathis gets pulled for Stetson Bennett on the first possession of the second quarter.

Georgia needed two yards, ran two runs, and turned it over on downs. That's a direct look at that offensive line and TE's group upfront.

1 for 11 on third down is just down right brutal from this offense

Defensively:

Defensively it's clear Georgia is going to live and die by man to man coverage against a team that's going to spread you out like Arkansas.

They've been burned a few times, ala a 49-yard touchdown, but they settled in towards the end of the first half.

Personnel Notes:

Offensively:

The Backs are on a three-man rotation at this point, Zamir, Cook, and Kenny McIntosh are heavily involved.

12-personnel appears to be a mainstay. Two tight ends (Fitzpatrick & Washington) is being used heavily in the first half.

Rotation of wideouts it seems surrounded by Pickens. We've seen Burton, Robertson, Jackson, Landers so far.

Warren Mclendon replaced Owen Condon at right tackle on the first drive of the second quarter.

Defensively:

3rd Down package appears to be a combination of Jermaine Johnson, Travon Walker, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith paired with a rotation of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker

Quay Walker is playing a LOT. Giving breathers to both Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice.

Tyrique Stevenson started at STAR, he and Webb have rotated a good bit.

They are playing a bunch of man to man coverage throughout the half.

ST