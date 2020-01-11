BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Preview: Georgia heads to The Plains to face #5 Auburn

Brent Wilson

Tom Crean's Georgia Bulldogs are looking for their 2nd Top-10 win in one week, which is not an easy task. Georgia (10-4) will be taking on the undefeated Auburn Tigers (14-0), where the Bulldogs are seen as heavy underdogs. Auburn is currently favored by 10.5 points, and the ESPN Basketball Power Index gives Georgia just a 9.7% chance to pull off the upset.

Today's match up features two offenses ranked at the top among the country, which should make for a high-scoring affair. Auburn (82.1 PPG) currently ranks 11th in the nation, while Georgia (80.0 PPG) sits a T-23rd.

Auburn has started off 2-0 in SEC play with wins over Mississippi State and a close win at home over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. For Georgia, they beat #9 Memphis last week, but lost to #14 Kentucky after a few late-game lapses. 

Statistical leaders:

Points: Anthony Edwards (UGA) - 18.7 PPG, Samir Doughty (AU)- 15.6 PPG

Rebounds: Rayshaun Hammonds (UGA)- 8.7 RPG, Austin Wiley (AU)- 9.4 RPG

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler (UGA)- 5.1 APG, J'Von McCormick- 5.3 APG

Projected Starting Lineups:

Georgia:

G- (Grad.) Donnell Gresham Jr. - 6'3 195 lbs. 

G- (Senior) Tyree Crump - 6'1 185 lbs. 

G- (Freshman) Anthony Edwards- 6'5 225 lbs. 

F- (Freshman) Toumani Camara - 6'8 220 lbs. 

F- (Junior) Rayshaun Hammonds - 6'9 235 lbs. 

Auburn:

G- (Senior) Samir Doughty - 6'4 195 lbs. 

G- (Senior) J'Von McCormick - 6'0 185 lbs.

F- (Freshman) Isaac Okoro- 6'6 225 lbs.

F- (Senior) Danjel Purifoy - 6'7 230 lbs.

C- (Senior) Austin Wiley - 6'11 260 lbs.

Keys to the game for Georgia:

1. Find a way to limit Austin Wiley's effectiveness.

Georgia does not have a guy on the roster who can match up with Wiley's size and talent. But, that doesn't mean they can't limit how effective he is. Crean's game plan should be similar to how he dealt with Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery of Kentucky in which Richards got in early foul-trouble, and Montgomery was forced to sit do to inability to run the floor with Georgia. When Georgia limited their game and ran the floor, the Bulldogs were able to go on scoring runs, which is why they had the halftime lead.

2. Keep the rebounding totals close.

In the first half against Kentucky, the Bulldogs were able to win the battle on the boards. But in the second half, Georgia allowed Kentucky to grab a few offensive rebounds, leading to second chance points. It is almost impossible to take down a Top-10 team if you give them second chance scoring opportunities. 

3. Anthony Edwards needs to out-do Isaac Okoro.

This match up will be one of the top things to see today in all of college basketball: two Georgia-native and highly touted recruits battling it out, head-to-head. Both Okoro and Edwards are also projected first-round picks in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. Georgia can gain an advantage if Edwards can out-do Okoro, on both sides of the ball. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Excellent preview! A young Georgia team will have their character tested with a tough road matchup following a difficult home loss

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm off to the NFL Draft, What's the Future at QB for Georgia?

Jake Fromm started 42 consecutive football games for Georgia. Now, with him off to the NFL Draft what's the future of the QB position at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

Dillon88

Broderick Jones Updates Official Visits List, Adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas

5-Star tackle and Georgia commit Broderick Jones has yet to sign his Letter of Intent. Today, he updates his official visits list and adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Sedrick Van Pran Update, Still Trending Georgia

Georgia commit Sedrick Van Pran had a great week down in Orlando at the Under Armour events, and the latest update is still trending Georgia's way.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Players that Can Win the Offseason

Spring classes have already begun in Athens, and spring practice will here before you know it. Here are five Georgia Football players that can win the offseason.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Brooks Austin

by

Dawgfan1

Cade Mays Transfer Opens the Door for a Young Tackle at Georgia

Cade Mays entered Georgia as a 5-star tackle, and was likely going to get his first crack at starting there this year, but his transfer opens the door for a young tackle.

Brooks Austin

by

Dawgfan1

Zach Evans Recruitment Re-Opens as Georgia Releases Him From his LOI

The Zach Evans saga has officially rebegun as his recruitment is re-opened amid Georgia releasing the 5-star back from his LOI.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

Another NFL Draft Analyst Sees the NFL Potential of Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm's decision to turn pro has been hotly debated. There are supporters and detractors. A particular NFL Analyst sees the potential for big things from Fromm as a pro.

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice Officially to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Monty Rice has become a humble, yet unquestioned leader for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog's leading tackler is likely to return for his Senior season.

Blayne Gilmer

by

brent.wilson

Terrence Edwards Previews Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson, and More

Legendary Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards gives Dawg fans a preview of talented signees Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson and much more.

Blayne Gilmer