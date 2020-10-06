Georgia vs Auburn Film Study - What We Learned About the Offense

After watching the first-half performance against Arkansas in Week 1, Georgia fans were somewhat concerned for this offense, and rightfully so. They scored a measly five points and struggled to establish the run.

It was a different football team in Week 2 against No. 7 Auburn. They ran the ball effectively, Todd Monken dialed up shot plays at the perfect time, and they manhandled Auburn along the line of scrimmage.

Offensive Line

Ben Cleveland won SEC offensive lineman of the week, and honestly, it's most likely because they couldn't give it to all five of Georgia's starters. Georgia's pad level along their front five was evident from the first series. They were pushing Auburn's defensive front into the laps of their linebackers and creating massive alleys for their backs to run through.

Trey Hill looked like a much more comfortable football player in Week 2 and appeared to be back to his old form as an All-SEC caliber center. Warren McClendon is playing like a first-team All-SEC tackle on the right side. At this point, Darnell Washington is being converted into an additional offensive lineman with the way he's been handling defensive lineman so far throughout the season.

Stetson Bennett

If there's a quarterback that knows this offense as well as Bennett and can work through his reads as quickly and thoroughly, you're going to have to show me. He's playing with such conviction and such timing right now, it's the reason he's having success. Now, there are more talented quarterbacks on this roster, but there's little to no doubt that it's Bennett processing the fastest at this point.

He's controlling the line of scrimmage, he's holding safeties with his eye discipline, and he's playing mistake-free football up to this point.

Full Breakdown

George Pickens

I've got first-class seats on the Pickens bandwagon, but I have a major problem with his effort levels on pretty much every play that he's not schemed up to get the football. As a freshman, Pickens had several highlight caliber blocks on the edge as a wide receiver. Now, he's borderline loafing on run plays. He very well could be hurt or banged up, but if not, it's borderline inexcusable the way he's playing at this point.

Monken

Often the typical viewer or fan gets caught up in the apparent differences between offensive coordinators. How many times they throw the ball versus how many times they pass, how fast they choose to play, whether or not they are "spread" coordinators. That's just the surface level of a good coordinator.

Monken is putting on a clinic in the "little things" that make an offense explosive. He's done a fantastic job of building explosive plays into this offense by not only making everything seem similar, but he's using motion to create open voids for his guys to run into.

