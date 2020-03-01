BulldogMaven
Georgia Baseball: Diamond Dawgs Sweep Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin

Georgia and Georgia Tech played one of the more interesting series you'll ever see. One game in Athens, one game in Atlanta, and one at Cool Ray Field home of the Atlanta Braves affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers in a matter of three days. 

All with the same result, Dawgs on Top. 

Friday, Georgia edged out their fourth, one-run win of the season thanks to Emerson Hancock's 10 strikeouts through 5.2 innings and yet another monstrous home run from Tucker Bradley that drove in three runs. The Dawgs held on to the lead despite Tech crawling back into things late. 

Saturday's game was a bit of a different story as the Dawgs absolutely routed the Jackets in Atlanta (12-0) thanks to EIGHT runs in the top half of the ninth. RHP, Cole Wilcox was virtually unhittable for the majority of his career-high 7.0 innings of work. At one point Wilcox retired 14 straight Yellow Jackets. 

Sunday the Dawgs finished off the sweep in a similar fashion, beating Tech (9-3) completing their third consecutive season sweep of the Yellow Jackets. 

They jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of wild pitches from Georgia Tech. Lefty C.J. Smith got his second win of the year after four innings of solid work on the mound, striking out six Jackets. 

Tech drew close in the contest during the top half of the fifth inning after a solo shot from Collin Hall, only to watch Georgia extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a few walks and a Ben Anderson double down the line. 

Then in the bottom of the sixth Tucker Bradley's two-run single stretched the lead even further to (7-3). Georgia's bullpen continued to perform well following Smith's departure in the fifth inning, holding the Jackets scoreless the remainder of the contest. 

Up Next: 

Yet another in-state opponent comes to town for a two-game series starting Tuesday as Georgia takes on Georgia Southern at Foley Field. First Pitch @ 5PM. 

