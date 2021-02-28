Georgia Takes Double Header, Looks for Sweep

Georgia's baseball program is in the middle of a home series against Gardner-Webb. We update you on the double header and look forward to a sweep.

Due to Friday's game against Gardner-Webb having been canceled, the Georgia baseball team played a doubleheader on Saturday in Athens.

Coming away with wins in both games one and two, we recap the victories as the Bulldogs look to take how the series sweep.

Game One

senior left-hander CJ Smith's had 7 innings pitched, 1 run allowed, 5 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts. The one permitted walk was an intentional walk.

Smith got in a little trouble after recording the first out of the 4th inning, allowing back-to-back doubles to surrender his only run allowed. Smith got in a bit of trouble in the 5th, after another Gardner-Webb double with one out in the inning. After the double, Smith got the next batter swinging, intentionally walked the next guy, and forced a groundout to Buddy Floyd at second base to end the inning.

Smith seemed to get better as the day went on, pitching a perfect 6th and 7th inning before his day was done.

Georgia had some trouble getting on the board against Gardner-Webb's game one starter, Mason Miller. Georgia scored its first run of the game in the 6th inning, and that was all Georgia could get while Miller was in the game.

Corey Collins Drove in Georgia's first run on a massive double, off the right-center field wall by, a couple of feet from being a 2-run home run. Cole Tate scored on the play.

Georgia catcher, Fernando Gonzalez, led off the 7th inning with a double to left field, and Randon Jernigan came into pinch run for Gonzalez. Luke Wagner delivered a pinch-hit double to left field to drive in the second run of the game for Georgia.

The walk-off

Georgia's offense struggled to put 2 runs on the board through the first 8 innings of the game, and it seemed like it would be more of the same after Gardner-Webb retired the first two Georgia batters to start the 9th.

With two outs in the 9th inning, redshirt junior Josh McAllister stepped to the plate for the first time in the game after coming in as a defensive replacement in the 8th. McAllister crushed a ball to deep left field to win the game for Georgia on his first career home run.

Game Two

Senior Ryan Webb took the mound to start game two of Saturday's doubleheader, making his season debut. Head coach Scott Strickland gave Webb a three-inning limit when it was announced that he would start. Webb has not skipped a beat since last season, striking out four Gardner-Webb batters and giving up one hit.

After hitting a pinch-hit double in the 7th inning of game one, Luke Wagner took the mound in Webb's relief in the 4th inning. Wagner had a solid relief appearance with 3 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts over 2.2 innings pitched.

Georgia was quiet on offense until the 5th inning.

Georgia scored the first run of the game on a two-out single to left field by Jernigan in the 5th inning.

In the bottom of the 6th, Cole Tate led the inning off with a deep shot to left field, pushing Georgia's lead to 2-0. The home run was Tate's third hit of the day, between game one and two.

Georgia nearly broke the game wide open in the 7th inning.

The bottom of the 7th started with two hit-by-pitches, a bunt single by Ben Anderson, and another batter hit by a pitch before getting Collins to groundout to first base for the first out of the inning. Gardner-Webb was able to limit the damage in the 7th, only giving up two runs for a 4-0 Georgia lead.

Gardner-Webb would score a run in the top of the 9th, and Georgia won the second game of the day 5-1.