Georgia Baseball Drops Their First Game of the Season

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team dropped their first game of the season to the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at Foley Field today. As they win their second series of the season and move to (7-1) on the year after taking three out of four from the Broncos.

Georgia got off to a rough start defensively today with an error in the field and a poorly thrown pick off attempt. A double from Jason Dicochea scored two Broncos in the top of the first inning.

The Bulldogs responded in the bottom half with a bit of small ball as Ben Anderson drew a walk and worked his way into scoring position then scored on a wild pitch. Connor Tate's RBI double in the bottom half of the third inning tied the game up 2-2.

Then at the bottom of the 4th inning, Georgia gained their first lead of the contest when Ben Anderson hit a two-run double. The two squads exchanged a handful of scoreless frames until the top of the seventh.

Santa Clara scored six runs in the final three innings while rendering the Dawgs scoreless, winning the contest (8-4).

Next Up:

Georgia plays host to Kennesaw State (4-3) Tuesday at Foley Field with first pitch set for 5 p.m. (SECN+).



Kennesaw is (4-3) on the year and has already lost to Georgia once on the year.

Top Dawgs:

Tucker Bradley: .489 AVG/3 HRs/9 RBI

Ben Anderson: .429 AVG / 10 Runs Scored / 6 RBI in vs Santa Clara

For the third straight season under Coach Stricklin Georgia has started the season (7-1) in their first eight games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.