Georgia Baseball: Happy Opening Day

Brooks Austin

What better way to spend your Valentine's Day than to watch The Diamond Dawgs take on the Richmond Spiders as the 2020 Georgia Baseball season begins? 

Spring is finally here which means baseball in Athens, with Opening Day having arrived the Bulldogs are the 4th ranked team in the country, and have two of the best pitchers in all of college baseball. 

In fact, this morning both Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox were named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list which is of course given to the best player in college baseball at the culmination of each season. 

Both will be featured in this opening weekend series with Hancock set to get the start tonight, followed by Wilcox tomorrow afternoon. 

baseball
Opening Weekend, via Georgiadogs.com 

Georgia is coming off a (46-17) season a year ago and was a staggering (28-3 ) at home last season. And for thought they bring back the majority of that dominant pitching staff from last season, they will be forced to replace the top three hitters from last year's lineup. 

Aaron Schunk, LJ Talley, and John Cable are all gone from the team, and with them go the 75 home runs the three accounted for. So, the Bulldogs will look elsewhere for offensive production this season. A player like Riley King will, of course, need to bear the brunt of the weight there, backed by shortstop Cam Shepherd who will undoubtedly be the leader in the field for Georgia this season. 

As for Richmond, they return 23 lettermen from a year ago that went (28-25-1). The Spiders make their first trip back to Athens for baseball since 1987 when a future Atlanta Brave (and Falcon), Brian Jordan was roaming the outfield. 

First Pitch: 5:02 PM

Starting Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (UGA) vs. Tim Miller (Rich) 

First Pitch: 5:02 PM

Starting Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (UGA) vs. Tim Miller (Rich) 

