MLB Draft Profile: Georgia Baseball pitcher Cole Wilcox

Jonathan Williams

At the top of Georgia's draft class is Emerson Hancock and he appears to outshine every other Bulldog player but there are other names that are definitely worth calling on at this year's draft. 

Cole Wilcox was entering his 2nd year at Georgia after putting together a solid freshman season. Wilcox pitched in 19 games, going 59.2 total innings, and posted a 4.02 ERA. Although the season was cut short, Wilcox did everything but disappoint during his sophomore season. In four games he pitched 23 innings, struck out 32 batters, and finished with a 1.57 ERA. 

Wilcox posted a career stat line of 23 appearances, 3.38 ERA, 82.2 innings, 40 walks, and 96 strikeouts. 

According to the latest Mock draft from Mlb.com, Wilcox is pegged at the 20th overall pick to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wisconsin would be a big change of scenery for the Chickamauga native but would be a solid fit in the Brewers rotation. 

Dawgs Daily had a chance to speak with Baseball America's lead MLB draft analyst Carolos Collazo who told us the concern about Wilcox's draft position revolves around his asking price. Unlike some of the other professional leagues, MLB Draft picks in the early rounds can negotiate their signing bonus, and with Wilcox being a draft-eligible sophomore, there are few players in this year's MLB Draft with more leverage than him. 

Along with his six-foot-five stature, Wilcox brings a lot to the table as a pitcher. His fastball sits in the high 90s and during his time at Georgia, he developed a nasty slider that can send a batter home packing. Wilcox also has a changeup in his arsenal that helps keeps the batter off balance. 

As if his fastball wasn't impressive enough, his two-seam has so much movement that it often can create command issues for the young fireballer, issues that he seemed to clean up in the limited action this season. 

Coming out of high school, Wilcox was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 38th round but chose to honor his commitment and enroll at the University of Georgia. 

After two short years at Georgia, Wilcox is now looking at being a potential 1st round selection along with his teammate Emerson Hancock who's 2020 draft profile can be found here. Wilcox was a projected 1st round draft pick coming out of high school and will look to make that prediction come true during the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday. 

